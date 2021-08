All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When looking for the best travel accessories, you should aim to pack things that are both functional and cute. Whether you want a solution to save space in your luggage, certain makeup or skin care products packaged so that you can throw them in your carry-on without worries, technology to help you get through a long flight, or a little something to make your trip as effortless as possible, travel accessories can be true game-changers – and we'll go as far as saying they can make or break a trip! The best travel accessories should be TSA-approved and of enough quality to last you multiple month-long vacations and plenty of weekend getaways.