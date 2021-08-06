Cancel
Energy Industry

EGEB: Petroleum use dropped a record 15% in the transport sector from 2019 to 2020

By Michelle Lewis
electrek.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 2019 to 2020, petroleum consumption decreased in every energy-consuming sector. 25 fossil fuel giants used Facebook ads to fight President Joe Biden’s clean energy plan. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching,...

electrek.co

Energy IndustryPosted by
Grist

Offshore turbines could be a windfall for the US steel industry

The Biden administration frames addressing the climate crisis as the greatest opportunity to create jobs in generations. It’s a claim that many of the workers watching the number of well-paid, unionized jobs in fossil fuels diminish are skeptical of. But an announcement made last week offers a preview of what’s in store if the energy transition is fueled by Made-in-America technologies.
Energy IndustryMontana Standard

Guest view: American workers are left behind in the clean energy economy, but Tester can help fix that

The world is transitioning to a clean energy economy, and American workers are being left behind. For the last few decades, foreign nations have increased their renewable energy capacities and modernized their energy infrastructure at a significantly faster rate than we have here in the United States. The most prominent example of this is China, as the country’s installed capacity of solar energy has soared to more than three times that of the United States, and they are the world’s largest producer of, and investor in, wind energy. Unfortunately, China’s domination in clean energy is due in large part to substantial government subsidies and the reported use of forced Uyghur labor in Xinjiang province. China has chosen to expand its market dominance at all costs, and unable to compete with such practices, U.S. domestic production lags far behind that of China. As a result, American workers are being left out of the clean energy technology manufacturing boom.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

An interactive map for solar panel deployment across the US

Atmospheric scientist Richard Perez has long believed that solar energy will play a critical role in helping the United States achieve its ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A paper in Solar Energy, published this month, is providing a new interactive way to back his claim. The paper,...
Labor Issueselectrek.co

US senators announce offshore wind manufacturing tax credit bill

Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) today announced the Offshore Wind American Manufacturing Act, which would drive domestic manufacturing and offshore wind deployment. Offshore wind bill. The offshore wind supply chain currently exists mainly in Europe, China, and South Korea. With the...
Texas Stateelectrek.co

EGEB: Microsoft to buy 430MW of solar power from Ørsted in Texas

Microsoft signs a power purchase agreement with Ørsted to buy solar energy in Texas. Canadian solar panel maker Heliene opens a second US manufacturing site, in Florida. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate report exposes fault lines within fossil fuel industry

The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat. The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It...
BusinessCrain's Cleveland Business

Lumber drops to nine-month low, extending retreat from record

Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized. September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Recurrent Energy Signs 600 MWH Long-term Energy Storage Agreement With Pacific Gas & Electric

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recurrent Energy, LLC ("Recurrent Energy"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (CSIQ) - Get Report, today announced it signed a 15-year Resource Adequacy agreement with Pacific Gas & Electric ("PG&E") to provide 150 MW / 600 MWh of energy storage in phase 2 of the Crimson project beginning in the summer of 2022.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: The US’s first offshore wind farm is currently offline; here’s why

Ørsted says Block Island is offline for summer maintenance, and rumors are flying. Tampa just committed to 100% clean energy by 2035, but there’s a hitch. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Energy Industrycitizensjournal.us

81.1% of California Energy Is Derived From Fossil Fuels

With the effects of global climate change becoming increasingly apparent, policymakers across the U.S. are moving to reduce the nation’s reliance on carbon-based fossil fuels. At the beginning of his term, President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, and in April, the Biden Administration announced aggressive new greenhouse gas...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Big Oil Squeezes Renewable Energy Profits as Commodities Rally

The world’s largest oil companies are bidding up prices for renewable energy projects, squeezing profits from wind and solar farms just as they’re needed most to avoid climate catastrophe. Companies from BP Plc to TotalEnergies SE are paying top dollar for clean energy assets as they transition away from fossil...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Russia unveils hydrogen strategy, Germany provides more funds for power-to-X

On Monday, the Russian government unveiled its hydrogen strategy, which hinged on pilot projects for low-carbon hydrogen and the creation of consortia. “It also provides for the creation of at least three territorial production clusters. Northwest will specialize in the export of hydrogen to European countries and the implementation of measures to reduce the carbon footprint of export-oriented enterprises. Vostochny will supply hydrogen to Asian countries, as well as develop hydrogen infrastructure in the transport and energy sectors. Finally, the Arctic cluster is tasked with providing a low-carbon electricity supply to the Russian Arctic,” reads the document. The main focus will be on steam reforming of methane and coal gasification, combined with carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies. “The first stage is designed for the next three and a half years,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with other representatives of the government. The large export-oriented production facilities should start operations between 2035 and 2050. “The development of hydrogen energy will reduce the risks of losing energy markets,” concluded Mishustin.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

BP to buy natural gas supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa

Oil major BP Plc is stepping up its involvement in the production of natural gas from organic waste with an agreement to take supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa. BP will obtain the gas — or what the fossil fuel industry calls renewable natural gas — from Gevo Inc.’s project in northwest Iowa and sell it in California, Gevo said in a statement Monday.
Energy Industrymining.com

Aluminum, copper, zinc usage from solar energy sector expected to double by 2040 – report

A new report by Wood Mackenzie predicts that the usage of aluminum, copper, and zinc in the solar power sector will double by 2040, thus prompting an increase in demand. “Base metals are an integral component of solar power systems. A typical solar panel installation requires aluminum for the front frame and a combination of aluminum and galvanized steel (zinc) for structural parts. Copper is used in high and low voltage transmission cables and thermal solar collectors,” Kamil Wlazly, Wood Mackenzie’s senior research analyst, wrote in the report.
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Aggressive Investors Should Avoid Clean Energy Fuels Until it Hits $5

In February 2021, I recommended seven stocks to buy under $20. One of those was Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), the largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America. I was convinced CLNE stock would keep moving higher due to the transportation industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels. That didn’t...
Energy Industrypagevalleynews.com

Renewable energy will not meet 50 percent of demand by 2030

Lawrence Emerson, in his reply to my solar letter stated that my conclusion “ignores progress and the fruits of progress and innovation.” My conclusion was that wind and solar will not contribute significantly to renewable energy production for many years. Wind and solar have made progress over the past 10...

