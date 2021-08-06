Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

3 Lessons We Should Learn From the Space-Bound Billionaires

By Samuel Leeds
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Billionaires are heading to space! It’s amazing to live in a time when things as momentous as space travel can be done by the free market, rather than being the preserve of the government alone. The competition and innovation of the private sector in this field likely mean that ordinary people will one day be able to soar among the stars. Who knows, maybe we will be holidaying in space in the not too distant future?

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Space Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Billionaires advance the future of space travel

Billionaires Elon Musk with his Space-X, Jeff Bezos with his Blue Origin and Richard Branson with his Virgin Galactic have caused quite a stir with their recent space projects. These rich fellows quickly became the butt of many jokes, even of syndicated cartoons published in The Daily Progress. But wait...
AstronomyRichmond.com

Storer H. Rowley column: Why we need billionaires in space

The last footprints left on the moon were imprinted there by Apollo astronaut and Chicago native Eugene Cernan in 1972. In all, only 12 men walked the dusty lunar surface during the Apollo program before it ended. No one has been back since. That’s a shame. The United States led...
NASAriverdalepress.com

Lessons we learn from very heavens we hope to explore

Why would someone spend millions of dollars of his own money only to spend 10 minutes and 10 seconds in space?. That was the question that comes to mind when Blue Origin blasted off — and landed safely — sending Jeff Bezos and its three other crew members up toward space, and making history for private space flight.
AstronomyFinger Lakes Times

Commentary: Billionaires in space. Why we need them

The last footprints left on the moon were imprinted there by Apollo astronaut and Chicago native Eugene Cernan in 1972. In all, only 12 men walked the dusty lunar surface during the Apollo program before it ended. No one has been back since. That’s a shame. The United States led...
EconomyThrive Global

11 Important Lessons About Humility Every Business Leader Should Learn

Being a business leader means being the boss. It means being at the top of the company, making key decisions that affect not only the business, but also those who work for it. But being a successful business leader also means being humble and understanding that you are not alone in your trials and that you can trust your teams to help you through the harshest of times.
EconomyThe Ringer

Space Odyssey, the Billionaire Edition

How have I spent the last 30 minutes? Great question. Thanks for asking. I’ve spent it trying to figure out whether I can open this column with the sentence “space is having a moment” without making a mockery of the laws of physics. On the one hand, space—meaning outer space, NASA space, George Clooney–tumbling-into-the-void-in-his-little-air-puff-seat-in-Gravity space—has been in the news a lot lately, which constitutes “a moment” in the parlance of our times. On the other hand, Einstein’s Special Theory of Relativity posits that space and time are intermeshed in a single continuum and cannot be understood as separate entities. How can space have “a moment” if space is already implied by the very concept of the time interval itself, i.e., if space has all the moments? To find a solution to this tricky writing problem, I embarked, for about 27.5 minutes, upon the most grueling and heroic form of internet quest: the one in which your Google searches keep returning Quora links.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Elon Musk offers to help NASA make cheaper spacesuits

Amid NASA's budgetary and technical issues for its newest spacesuits, Elon Musk has offered SpaceX's assistance. The billionaire said in a Tuesday Tweet that his company "could do it if need be," CNBC first reported. -Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2021. Musk's comments were in response to NASA's inspector general...
Books & Literaturetheeverygirl.com

7 Lessons I Learned From Untamed, The Book That’s Everywhere RN

Yes, I have a natural flair for drama, but I can say without any exaggeration that Untamed by Glennon Doyle changed my life. It got me to rethink what I truly wanted, and now I’m questioning everything. In other words, it’s not a light summer beach read. This is now the part where I say that I read the book (three times) so you don’t have to, but it’s so good, you still need to read the book. I certainly cannot get the point across like Glennon can, and her writing will undoubtedly tug at your heartstrings in the least cliché way possible. But until the book downloads on your Kindle, here are seven lessons I learned from Untamed that were (for lack of a better word) life changing.
Artsdarlingmagazine.org

Lessons Learned on How to Spend the Time We Have on Earth

Time is something I’ve been deeply grappling with as of late. I feel like each one of us hits a sobering moment in our lives where we realize some major events we looked forward to are already behind us. For me, reminiscing on moments in my rear-view mirror feels both heartwarming and terrifying.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Can Help NASA Make Next-Generation Space Suits

NASA’s current space suit program is being held up on delays and will cost the agency over $1-billion. Today, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company can help make their next-generation space suits for less, as they have already been used by astronauts who launched into orbit in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. Unfortunately, this means that having astronauts land on the Moon by 2024 isn’t possible due to these significant delays in developing spacesuits. Read more for a video and additional information.
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

Three Lessons You Can Learn From a Dirty Toilet

In my early teens, I had an after-school job on a golf course, and one of my responsibilities was to keep the clubhouse toilets clean. If you’ve ever been a teenage boy, or have known one, you can guess how clean that first toilet was when I’d finished with it.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

What We Learned from The “Cooking with Paris” Trailer

Does anyone get the feeling that Paris Hilton simply gets bored being rich all day? Yeah, real-world problems, right? Anyway, now she’s apparently taken it upon herself to host a cooking show, or rather a chance for her and a few famous friends to giggle and cavort about the kitchen in their finery, getting feathers in the food and diamonds in the burgers while making it clear that while anyone can cook, some folks probably shouldn’t. Imagining that seeing her in the kitchen is a common thing isn’t hard, but imagining that she knows how to do more than turn on an appliance is kind of difficult since unless she’s getting a snack or just strolling through this feels like a part of her home that Paris might not see much of considering that she likely has staff for this. As for her guests, it’s likely the same, but one would hope when the cameras are off and they don’t have to play the ditzy stars any longer that they would at least be able to zest a lemon without needing to ask Siri.
Books & LiteratureThe Free Press

We must learn from our history

In our current time, there are few good books that speak to the fundamental problems in America. There recently has been published a great book that looks at the systematic racism in the United States. It is titled "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House, New York, 2020).
Aerospace & Defensemobilesyrup.com

Canadian venture partnering with Elon Musk to make advertising in space a reality

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC), a technology services company based in Canada, reported to Insider that it is working with SpaceX to make space advertising a reality. GEC is developing a compact orbiter called CubeSat with a pixelated screen for displaying advertisements, logos, and art. The CubeSat will be loaded onto a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which will launch it into orbit and then release it before reaching the moon.
Aerospace & Defensecentralfloridalifestyle.com

The Space Race: Bezos vs. Branson

A new race for commercial space travel has begun amongst two big-time millionaires. Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Galactic, completed his first successful trip to space on July 11, 2021. Jeffrey Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, landed from his trip into space on the morning of July 20, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy