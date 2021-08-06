No Stranger Things season 4 in 2021, Netflix confirms

Big news for ‘Stranger Things’ fans: executive producer Shawn Levy teased that a future spin-off of the beloved series is not out of the realm of possibilities!. Get excited Stranger Things, fans, because not only is season 4 of the hit Netflix series premiering in 2022, but a spin-off series could also very well be in the works soon. In a new interview with Collider, executive producer Shawn Levy teased that the Stranger Things franchise could live well beyond the hit flagship series in the form of a spin-off. “What’s been made clear is there is an interest and a real voracious appetite for any offshoot, any other iteration format or extension of the franchise, the characters, the mythology,” Shawn told the publication. “And certainly those conversations are hardly evolved, but they’re also not non-existent,” he added.