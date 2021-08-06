Cancel
No Stranger Things season 4 in 2021, Netflix confirms

By Owen S. Good
Polygon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it’s official — not that it’s a shock. Stranger Things season 4, announced back in 2019, will not premiere until 2022, Netflix said Friday. This is not unexpected; when the last teaser trailer appeared, in May, the show was said to still be in production. [Ed. note: Spoilers ahead...

