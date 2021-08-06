Cancel
Conor Lamb joins 2022 race for open Pennsylvania Senate seat

By MARC LEVY, MICHAEL RUBINKAM
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Conor Lamb said Friday he is running for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, joining a crowded Democratic field in one of the nation’s most competitive races. Lamb is seeking the nomination to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor, rose to political prominence three years ago when he beat a Donald Trump-backed Republican in a special election that foreshadowed the 2018 Democratic takeover of the House.

