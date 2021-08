You only need to listen to the way Apple executives talk and take a look at its website to know that services are very important to the company. Apple makes a lot of money from those services and Tim Cook has successfully steered it away from being a company reliant on iPhone sales to one that now has a huge cash cow to help prop it up. With iPhone, services, and wearables, Apple has three huge businesses inside one company. But which of those services is most important to you?