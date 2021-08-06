In their own words: Why these Wisconsin football players chose to get vaccinated

The University of Wisconsin football team knows better than most the effects COVID-19 can have on a group of people. The Badgers missed out the chance to play three games last season due to COVID outbreaks, one of which hit 32 UW players and coaches. UW and college football as a whole is hoping all the scheduled games of the 2021 season, and have fans in the stands, despite the still-present threat of COVID-19 and its Delta variant.