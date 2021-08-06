Cancel
Gonzales, LA

Jambalaya Festival in Gonzales Cancelled

By Stephanie Crist
As we are heading full swing into festival season in Louisiana, we are excited to get back to the things that make Louisiana a tourist destination, and a really fun place to live! But it seems that we are now taking more than a couple of steps back as far as the pandemic is concerned. Last year at this time we were experiencing shutdowns and cancellations, and we were hopeful that 2021 would be different. But here we go again.

Organizers for one of the oldest festivals in the Bayou State announced earlier this week that they would be cancelling this year’s event. The 54th annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival is traditionally held every year on Memorial Day weekend, but it was cancelled last year and moved to the end of August in 2021 due to the pandemic. And now because of the soaring numbers of the Delta variant of coronavirus, it’s been cancelled for the second year in a row,

Festival organizers released this statement on their official website:

“From the Executive Committee of the Jambalaya Festival Association – It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Jambalaya Festival that was to be held on August 27, 28, 29, 2021 due to the current surge of COVID19 cases in the state of Louisiana. In an effort to keep our members, cooks and festival goers safe we feel this course of action is the correct way to proceed in this matter. Plans are being made for the 2022 festival which will be held on Memorial Day Weekend 2022 – May 27, 28, 29, 2022. Please pray for all of the people in the state of Louisiana and our great country so that we may return to our normal way life in the near future.”
