Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Masks remain optional in Penns Manor classrooms

By PATRICK CLOONAN pcloonan@indianagazette.net
Indiana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District will continue to make masks optional — for now — when students and staff return for a new year later this month. “We will shift if we’re required,” Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said at Thursday’s district school board committee meeting. “At this point masking will be optional except on our school buses. We receive federal funds so we will have to make that a requirement.”

www.indianagazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#High School Football#Public Health#Kenwood#The School Board#Pennsmanor Org
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy