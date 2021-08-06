Masks remain optional in Penns Manor classrooms
KENWOOD — Penns Manor Area School District will continue to make masks optional — for now — when students and staff return for a new year later this month. “We will shift if we’re required,” Superintendent Daren K. Johnston said at Thursday’s district school board committee meeting. “At this point masking will be optional except on our school buses. We receive federal funds so we will have to make that a requirement.”www.indianagazette.com
