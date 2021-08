TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel became the fifth swimmer and fourth American to win five gold medals in a single Olympics, finishing first in the 50-meter freestyle and anchoring the victorious 4x100 medley relay. Dressel cruised to a relatively easy victory in the 50 meters with a frenetic dash from one end of the pool to the other in 21.07 seconds. He later swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds.