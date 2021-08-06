Cancel
'Last Night in Soho' Production Designer Marcus Rowland to be Honored in Venice – Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
Variety
 5 days ago
FESTIVALS

The Venice International Film Festival and Campari will honor production designer Marcus Rowland with this year’s Campari Passion for Film Award at this year’s 75th edition, where “ Last Night in Soho ,” his latest collaboration with director Edgar Wright, will screen out of competition. Rowland will receive the honor during a ceremony on Sept. 4, ahead of the film’s screening.

Established in 2018, the Campari Passion for Film Award highlights the contributions of director’s closest collaborators whose contributions are often understated but are completely necessary for the fulfilment of an artistic vision.

“Filmmaking for me is a wonderful collaboration of individuals with their own unique creative skills focusing towards a singular goal,” said Rowland in a statement. “Nothing defines this more for me than the amazing 20-year journey I’ve travelled with Edgar Wright and our wonderful film family.”

*****

Doha Debates and Points North Institute are co-launching Solutions Cinema: Decolonize Now , a new virtual film festival examining the effects that colonialism has had around the world and inspiring a dialogue among filmmakers. The festival’s launch will recognize the 500th anniversary of Spain’s 1521 siege of the Aztec capital city Tenochtitlán where Mexico City now stands. Three films which explore the long-term impact of colonialism are available now through Aug. 13 on the festival’s website, https://solutionscinema.com/ .

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the festival will host a virtual summit with award-winning filmmakers Rodrigo Reyes and Julia Bacha , actor Mohammed El Kurd (“My Neighborhood”) and Myanmar human rights specialist Nickey Diamond . Last year, Reye’s feature “ 499 ,” about Spanish Conquistador Hérnan Cortés, won prizes at Tribeca, Hot Docs and Camerimage. Joining “499” in the festival’s lineup are Taimoor Sobhan’s “ Exodus ,” about the Rohingya refugee crisis, and Julia Bacha and Rebekah Wingert-Jabi’s “ My Neighborhood ,” the true story of a Palestinian boy growing up in Sheikh Jarrah in the heart of East Jerusalem.

SPORTS

Sky Sports has closed an exclusive deal with Bundesliga , Germany’s top tier soccer competition, which sees the broadcaster pick up the league’s broadcast rights in Ireland and the U.K. for the next four seasons. Sky Sports’ coverage of the league will kick off on Aug. 13 with reigning champions FC Bayern München visiting Borussia Mönchengladbach , followed by Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday afternoon. In addition to Bundesliga action, Sky Sports will also host the German Supercup, a powerhouse Klassiker matchup between Dortmund and Munich. Sky also has Bundesliga rights with Sky Group in Italy, Germany and Austria as well as German-language rights in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and South Tyrol.

