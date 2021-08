Chase Edmonds has a new jersey number (2) and a new job title (RB1). He loves the jersey number but despises the new career description. “Honestly, I hate the term RB1,” Edmonds said. “I feel like for me personally, my first years coming in here I felt like I was already the short-end-of-the-stick kind of deal. I always felt like in football you get what you deserve. And everybody in that (running back) room is going to get and earn what they do in training camp.”