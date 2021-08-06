Fly poop 'everywhere' in Maine town, residents suspect Canadian chicken farm is to blame

ST. FRANCIS, Maine (BDN) -- A Canadian chicken farm may be the source of a fly infestation wreaking havoc for the people of St. Francis. Residents of the small border town are fed up with swarms of flies that have invaded their homes and yards and taken the fun out of their summers for the past two years. Unable to find the source of the infestation in Maine, residents are looking across the river to Canada for help with a solution.