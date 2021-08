Two drunk women apparently snuck into a restaurant over the weekend to cook up some dumplings—and the founder poked fun at them online. Xi'an Famous Foods, the restaurant in question, is best known for slapping and stretching the dough for their hand-pulled noodles. The restaurant founder Jason Wang took to the company's Facebook to discuss the situation in detail. He even included the Nest video camera footage that he uploaded to his YouTube channel."So, two trespassers came in and started trying to cook dumplings (inexplicably, in cold water). While we can respect that one has cravings for our food late...