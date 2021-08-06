Amazing Spider-Man Deepfake Sees Tom Holland Replace Andrew Garfield As Peter Parker
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in Marvel history, so he’s been adapted for film a number of times over the years. But prior to Tom Holland’s take in the MCU, Andrew Garfield starred in the pair of Amazing Spider-Man movies. And an awesome new deepfake sees Holland replace Garfield in the original.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0