Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amazing Spider-Man Deepfake Sees Tom Holland Replace Andrew Garfield As Peter Parker

By Corey Chichizola
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in Marvel history, so he’s been adapted for film a number of times over the years. But prior to Tom Holland’s take in the MCU, Andrew Garfield starred in the pair of Amazing Spider-Man movies. And an awesome new deepfake sees Holland replace Garfield in the original.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazing Spider Man#Spider Man#Mcu#Disney#No Way Home#Cinemabend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland begins to say goodbye: Marvel has already replaced him as Spider-Man

Since he put on the suit Spider-Man, Tom Holland became one of the fan-favorite performers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are currently waiting for “No Way Home”, the third film of the superhero within the franchise, and what it can be the actor’s last participation as Peter Parker, as the studio found him a replacement for a nearby project.
Los Angeles, CAepicstream.com

Kirsten Dunst Spotted in LA with Another Marvel Star Amid Spider-Man: No Way Home Reshoots

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's safe to assume that everyone in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is aware of the rumors surrounding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Of course, Marvel and Sony have immediately debunked reports linking both actors to the project but that didn't stop webheads from being convinced that their favorite Spidey actors are indeed set to make their respective comebacks.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Leak Shows Peter Parker and Doctor Strange in Action

We've known for a while now that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, a pair of set photos have surfaced online showing the Sorcerer Supreme and Tom Holland's Peter Parker meeting up outside the former's Sanctum Sanctorum. On one side of the screen, you have Holland's web-slinger in his red and black suit, and on the other, Cumberbatch can be seen in his full Strange get-up — Cloak of Levitation and all.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Marvel Releases Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Teaser Trailer

Marvel just unveiled Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing during Spider-Man Day. The hero’s 60th anniversary is quickly approaching and the company wanted to do it big. All next year there is going to be a focus on your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man across games, shows, comics, fashion, and collectibles. Fans are wondering what else could be coming with this announcement. But, Marvel is keeping it broad until it’s time to unveil the entire package in 2022. Today has been nothing short of a Spidey love-fest as fans pour onto social media with their favorite memories, amazing cosplay, and general stories about the Wall-Crawler. Clearly, Marvel knew what day it was on the calendar and picked a day that would have everyone talking about Peter Parker (or Ben Reilly, or Miles Morales, or Gwen Stacy, or numerous others. Apologies to the Miguel O’Hara stans, I didn’t forget you.) Check out Marvel’s post for Beyond right here.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Rumored To Be Co-Leads Of Spider-Man: No Way Home

The hype is high for Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange confirmed to be in the cast, and Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx known to be returning as Doctor Octopus and Electro, Marvel fans are expecting a full-on live-action Spider-Verse movie. Complete with appearances from the first two cinematic Spideys, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. That’s despite Garfield denying he’s coming back in interviews.
Beauty & FashionMovieWeb

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Trailer Announces Yearlong 60th Anniversary Celebration

Marvel finally released a Spider-Man trailer as part of Spider-Man Day, but unfortunately it was not that elusive No Way Home trailer that everyone was secretly hoping for. Instead we had the unveiling of Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing teased on Marvel's social media accounts. Marvel have made no secret of the fact that they want to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in a big way, with next year set to explode with shows, games, clothing lines and collectibles, but as you would expect fans have been left wondering exactly what is going on after the new teaser trailer dropped.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel Fan Imagines Tom Holland in Amazing Spider-Man Fan Trailer

Tom Holland is already entering the Spider-Verse after a fan deepfaked him into the Amazing Spider-Man series. Stryder HD absolutely knocked this video out of the park. Now, some Andrew Garfield fans will find this whole deal morally reprehensible. (They will get their big moment in the sun when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters later this year, if reports are to be believed.) A lot of the personal work that Garfield did sticks around in this deep fake. It really is a wonder how Stryder managed to keep the tracking so on-point despite the framing of the two Peters being so different in the MCU series and Sony’s entries. No Way Home isn’t due out until December, but there’s a lot of this fan-made content coming around lately. It’s more than enough to hold our attention until a trailer materializes.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hardy “Would Do Anything” to Make MCU Spider-Man and Venom Crossover Happen

Tom Hardy is hopeful that Sony and Marvel Studios may be able to make a live-action Spider-verse crossover between Venom and Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Speaking to Esquire, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Mad Max star admitted he’s been actively trying to make a crossover between the two movies happen. “I would be remiss if I wasn’t trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that,” he said. Despite his passion for a film featuring both his alien symbiote anti-hero Venom and Queens’ friendly...
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer countdown

One of the most anticipated films left to release in 2021 is Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third standalone film starring Tom Holland’s Spidey, it’s rumored to unite former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in a dimension-hopping adventure. Fans are unsurprisingly desperate to catch a first glimpse at the movie, including a look at the multiverse’s Spider-Men. Join us for our Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer countdown, as we look forward to the film’s release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy