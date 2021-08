Tamra Judge has never been coy about her cosmetic procedures. In 2017, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed her lower facelift in front of a national audience on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "This is my 10-year anniversary of being on the show," she quipped. "I'm taking it back to Season 3." And since then, the real-estate pro has continued to freshen up her face with various tweaks.