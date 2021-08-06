Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Gable Steveson wins Olympic wrestling gold with insane buzzer-beating move

By David Lazar
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Minnesota wrestling star Gable Steveson won the Olympic men’s freestyle 125kg gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the most dramatic fashion. The 21-year-old Apple Valley, Minn. native was trailing Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili – the No. 1 seed and three-time world champion – 8-5 with under 10 seconds left. Steveson rallied for two takedowns, including one in the final second, which held up under video review.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Baumgartner
Person
Dan Gable
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Wrestling#Combat#University Of Minnesota#American#Tokyoolympics#Gophers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
SportsPosted by
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
TennisNew York Post

‘Call the police’: Umpire holds back Jordan Thompson in wild tennis scene

A blown call by a chair umpire sparked a heated verbal altercation between two tennis players in a first-round match at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Down 5-3 and facing elimination in the third set, world No. 62 Jordan Thompson hit a well-placed drop shot over the net. Thompson’s adversary, Elias Ymer, returned the shot, though he appeared to have let the ball bounce twice before doing so.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Sportskiss951.com

All The Medals Won By Team USA At The Olympics

It’s hard to believe the Olympics are already over!. After months and months of postponing the games, no fans being allowed to watch in the stands, and many other restrictions hindering the games due to the Coronavirus pandemic; this Olympics will go down as one of the strangest in history. Nevertheless; the games are now over, and Team USA won the country medal count with an amazing 113 medals overall, 39 of which being gold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy