There were just over 120 single family homes sold in July 2021 at an average price of $1,320,000 in Buckhead. The most expensive sale was $4,914,800, while the least expensive was $465,000. In the Buckhead condo/townhome market, there were 139 sales. That’s a bit lower than last month, but the average price was higher than June sales at $458,000. Note that the sales listed here were homes listed in the MLS. There have been additional significant sales that were closed quietly (off market).