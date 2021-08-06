Minnesota Zoo requiring face mask for everyone ages 3 and up while indoors

Runner1928, Wikimedia Commons

The Minnesota Zoo will require all guests age 3 and up to wear a face covering while visiting indoor exhibits.

The new safety policy, announced by the Apple Valley zoo Thursday afternoon, will go into effect Saturday, Aug. 7. On indoor trails and in zoo buildings, everyone 3 years old and up will have to wear a face covering, whether they've been vaccinated or not.

On outdoor trails, the use of a face mask is still optional.

The decision was made for " the safety of our guests and animals" and follows recent federal guidance concerning face mask usage.

The zoo has made other COVID-related modifications as well, to prevent the spread of COVID from human to human, or even human to zoo animal, including: