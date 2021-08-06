Panic Attack to Pandemic: Lessons to Accelerate Your Job Search

You might notice there’s no question mark at the end of the title. That is intentional. In a May 18, 2021 Opinion article in The New York Times by Dr. Sema K. Sgaier, with the title: “Meet Four Kinds of People Holding Us Back from Full Vaccination,” which is available at Opinion | Meet the Four Kinds of People Holding Us Back From Full Vaccination – The New York Times (nytimes.com) the writer distinguishes among four distinct profiles of those believing that they should not be vaccinated against COVID-19, namely, the Watchful, Cost-Anxious, System Distrusters and Covid Skeptics. The method used in a national survey of U.S. adults, conducted by Dr. Sgaier’s team, is based on the marketing approach of “psycho-behavioral segmentation.” The goal of the survey and analysis was to understand “the specific reasons [why] people have not been vaccinated yet.” This is very similar to my argument that, in order to manage cybersecurity risk, we need to understand the motivations (aspirations) and motives (intent) of the players—attackers, victims, observers, influencers and defenders—in order to determine the appropriate risk mitigation approaches.