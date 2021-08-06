Are You Striving To Be Both The Ideal Worker and the Perfect Mother? Stop! They Are Both Harming You.

I tried to concentrate on the fake rain. It was a tinny rattle, designed to soothe, playing from my phone which - minutes earlier - I’d flung to the far side of the room. I’d been searching ‘stabbings Soho’ on Twitter. Before that, ‘are brain tingles the sign of a tumour?’ It was just past midnight and I’d been in bed since half past six. I lay awake convinced that – any minute – I’d get a call from a hospital. My husband wasn’t home, so that meant he must be under a bus, or there was a knife, deep within his stomach. I flung open the curtains and looked out into the night. There was so much that could go wrong. I felt as though I could see it mapped out in the inky skies.