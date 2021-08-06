2021 Montco Millennial Superstar: Pastor Carolyn C. Cavaness

Pastor Carolyn Cavaness. Image via Montco Today.

Carolyn C. Cavaness is the Pastor at Bethel AME Church of Ardmore , and her proudest professional accomplishment is keeping my church community connected. “During the early onset of the pandemic, it was the commitment to bridging resources for the congregants and the community,” she explains.

“We were able to continue our normal operations and took on new ways of embracing the need for adjustments and innovations,” she states. “Now, months later, I look back on the experience and us weathering a very severe health pandemic, witnessing systemic and institutionalized racism come to a brutal head, to have overcome and continuing to work through said challenges, is my proudest professional accomplishment,” Carolyn Cavaness expresses.

Pastor Carolyn Cavaness shares that 40 gardens have been built in the surrounding community; they offered assistance to over 400 persons in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine, and 20 pounds of food were distributed throughout the immediate community and beyond. “We also put in thousands of hours assisting children with virtual learning and adjusting to this troubling time. The countless number of new friends and supporters that have joined in with this work has made me proud.”

Carolyn states that Rev. Dr. Edward B. Smart has had the biggest impact on her career. “My second father, Rev. Dr. Edward B. Smart, Jr., was my number one fan outside of my parents. He gave me countless opportunities to understand what community organizing and partnership means,” she recalls.

“My love for community building and being a bridge is largely due to his example as my pastor growing up in Newark, New Jersey. He knew how to bring people together, how to keep before us the future, and that we as individuals have in forging it and creating it!” Pastor Carolyn Cavaness says.

“I love living and working here in Montgomery County given the vastness of the County and its diversity,” Carolyn Cavaness shares. “I appreciate the richness of the area and that although sometimes we are in the ‘shadow’ of Philadelphia, we have much historical richness here that deserves to be celebrated, appreciated, and preserved.

