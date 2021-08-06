Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Paris Hilton Tells Us Everything About Cooking With Paris - Exclusive Interview

By Molly Harris
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's something soothing about watching cooking shows. They're methodical, organized, and predictable once you know what the dishes for the segment are. Paris Hilton's new cooking show on Netflix, "Cooking with Paris," is a major departure from all of those things. Through a cloud of edible glitter, Hilton casts a spell over viewers as she glides through grocery store aisles in couture gowns and introduces viewers to the recipes she plans to make in each episode, now streaming. Joined by some of her friends and family — and always a pooch or two — in the episodes, Hilton and her "sous chefs" prepare the recipes to match an elaborately decorated dining room, themed to match the menu for the night.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lele Pons
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Cooking#Cooking Utensils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Paris Hilton is 'finally' ready for babies

Paris Hilton is "finally" looking forward to having babies. The 40-year-old socialite feels like she's been able to "tear down" the walls she built around her heart since she revealed the alleged abuse she faced as a teenager at Provo Canyon School in Utah last year and now feels ready to start a family with her partner Carter Reum.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Cooking with Paris Trailer: The Hilton Heiress Turns The Culinary World Upside Down

There are two types of series in the world; those that provide mystery and intrigue with enigmatic titles and vague plot descriptions, and Cooking With Paris. The first trailer for Netflix's upcoming "cookery" show from the kitchen of Paris Hilton really isn't trying to fool anyone, or pull any Marvel kind of bait and switch, Cooking With Paris does exactly what it says in the tin, even if, judging by the trailer, she often can't. While in principle, a few years ago this would have sounded like a completely self-indulgent horror show, the trailer provides just enough to suggest Netflix are about to have another huge hit on their hands.
RecipesPosted by
Glamour

You Better Believe Paris Hilton Uses Cooking Utensils Covered in Crystals

Paris Hilton is sitting at the expansive island in her kitchen, looking as glam as one would assume, with Instagram-worthy treats (unicorn cannolis, anyone?) and appetizers expertly curated when I sign on for our Zoom interview. If you've seen the trailer for her new series Cooking with Paris, you know exactly what I'm talking about. Everything is sparkly, state-of-the-art, and ready to fall apart at a moment's notice, hence the tagline “a Netflix ‘cooking’ series.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Is a Real-Life Barbie in a Hot Pink Minidress & Glittering Pumps on ‘Cooking With Paris’

Paris Hilton gave Barbie a run for her money this week with her latest look from “Cooking With Paris.” Sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her new Netflix cooking series, the hotel heiress broke out her favorite shade — hot pink, of course — in a bold number from Christian Cowan. The strapless design pulled elements from the 1980s with a mini silhouette, dramatic bow and sleek train. To accent the color scheme further, Hilton echoed the pink of her dress with glittering fuschia pumps set atop a pointed toe and a tall stiletto heel. View this post on Instagram A post...
TV ShowsPosted by
InsideHook

There Is No Real Paris Hilton

The worst thing that happened to me while watching Cooking With Paris — a new Netflix series starring Paris Hilton that can very loosely be described as a cooking show — was that I got a lot of junk food cravings. Inspired by the Lucky Charms-themed breakfast Hilton whips up with former employee turned fellow mega-star Kim Kardashian in the first episode, I made a failed attempt to Seamless a box of Lucky Charms — which I, like the hotel heiress, typically prefer to eat drunk at midnight. Later, the ultra-cheesy mac and cheese Hilton prepares as a side dish for a holiday dinner by combining boxed mac and cheese with seemingly every other kind of cheese that exists had me considering breaking into the box of Kraft I keep on hand in case of emergencies like breakups or random bouts of depression. Otherwise, I found the Cooking With Paris viewing experience relatively harmless. The show is comfortingly mindless, vaguely amusing and often glittery. What more could I ask of a Netflix reality show starring the woman who invented vapid reality TV?
Celebritiesthesource.com

Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Paris Hilton shut down the pregnancy rumors expeditiously. “Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. The hotel heiress set the record straight on her iHeartRadio show, This Is Paris....
CelebritiesEastern Arizona Courier

Paris Hilton: Having kids is the 'meaning of life'

Paris Hilton thinks having children is the "true meaning of life". The 'Cooking With Paris' singer recently dismissed speculation she's expecting her first child with fiance Carter Reum but she admitted she "can't wait" to have kids one day and regularly discusses the topic with her sister, Nicky Hilton, who has five-year-old Lily-Grace and three-year-old Teddy with her husband James Rothschild.
TV ShowsDecider

‘Cooking With Paris’ Might Change How You See Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian’s Friendship

Cooking With Paris feels like a show that shouldn’t exist, and yet I’m happy it does. The irreverent “cooking” show follows one of the most famous women of the early ’00s — Paris Hilton — as she attempts to master cooking with the help of some famous friends. What makes Netflix’s Cooking With Paris so fascinating is, in fact, watching the dynamics of those friendships. No, you’re not going to learn anything about food watching Cooking With Paris, but you will learn about Paris Hilton. And in Cooking With Paris Episode 1, we get to see Hilton’s chemistry with her most famous BFF, Kim Kardashian.
TV & Videosmashed.com

The Best And Worst Things Paris Hilton Made On Cooking With Paris - Exclusive

In the first season of Netflix's "Cooking with Paris," there were some rather ambitious dishes that Paris Hilton took on. After attempting to make increasingly difficult meals throughout the season, Hilton had a lot to look back on when Mashed sat down to talk with her. Ultimately, she reflected on which of the culinary creations were the best and worst of the season.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘Cooking With Paris’

Yes, I am totally going to be watching Paris Hilton‘s cooking show and I have no shame about it. I am actually excited about it. I happen to love Paris Hilton and I think it’s important that people stop viewing her in a negative life. She’s really smart and has made a name for herself. Now I am interested to see what I can learn from her in the kitchen.
TV & Videos95.5 FM WIFC

Watch Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton have a cannoli disaster on ‘Cooking with Paris’

Demi Lovato is joining Paris Hilton for the socialite’s new Netflix cooking show, Cooking with Paris. In a hilarious sneak peek of the episode, the two attempt making unicorn cannolis and end up failing miserably. After they decorate the pink-and-purple cannoli shells with sprinkles and edible glitter, they try to fill them, only to realize that the cream has melted.
Women's Healthseattlepi.com

Paris Hilton on How False Pregnancy Reports Highlight Media's Mistreatment of Women (EXCLUSIVE)

When Paris Hilton woke up on Tuesday morning, she was ready to dive into a full day of press for her new Netflix series, “Cooking With Paris.” She was not, however, planning to field questions about the pregnancy rumors that had spread online, after a tabloid report was published, stating that the socialite-turned-businesswoman is expecting her first child, which Hilton says is not true.

Comments / 0

Community Policy