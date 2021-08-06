Cancel
Arrival Co-Developing Its Automotive Open Data Platform With Microsoft

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Arrival, the technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, today announced it will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with Microsoft. This cloud-based approach using Microsoft Azure will enable advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets.

