Japan Dominates France, Advances to First Basketball Final in Nation's History
Believe it or not, the Japanese have never earned a single medal in men's or women's basketball at the Olympics. Japan took down France Friday morning by a score of 87-71 to earn its first-ever appearance in an Olympic gold medal game. They will play against the United States for the women's basketball title Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. France, meanwhile, will take on Serbia for the bronze medal.www.nbcboston.com
