Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Japan Dominates France, Advances to First Basketball Final in Nation's History

By Ryan Quigley
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, the Japanese have never earned a single medal in men's or women's basketball at the Olympics. Japan took down France Friday morning by a score of 87-71 to earn its first-ever appearance in an Olympic gold medal game. They will play against the United States for the women's basketball title Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. France, meanwhile, will take on Serbia for the bronze medal.

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Machida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Basketball#Tokyo#Serbia#Japanese#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPasadena Star-News

U.S. women’s basketball team beats Japan with dominant inside presence

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. women’s basketball team has not looked sharp in its first two wins at the Tokyo Games. Five-time Olympian Sue Bird attributes the pedestrian performances to the lack of practice time with so many new faces on the squad, and just that the rest of the world is catching up to the Americans.
Sportscapradio.org

U.S. Women's Basketball Continues Olympic Dominance Against Japan

TOKYO — The U.S. women's basketball team has still got it. The squad defeated Japan 86-69 in preliminary play at the Tokyo Olympics and it is the team's 51st straight win dating back to the 1992 Games in Barcelona. On Friday, the U.S. tangled with host country Japan at Saitama...
Sportsswishappeal.com

Team USA 3x3 ekes past France, advances to final vs. Russia

Team USA’s Stefanie Dolson (five points, eight rebounds, one assist, one block) did not allow France’s Mamignan Toure to get off a legitimate shot at the buzzer and the U.S. held on for an 18-16 win in the semifinals, allowing them to advance to the gold medal game, on Wednesday morning at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.
SportsNBC Miami

San Marino Wins First Olympic Medal in Nation's History

It only took 61 years, but the European nation of San Marino has won its first Olympic medal. On Thursday, Alessandra Perilli shot 29 targets in the women's trap shooting final, besting three of her five opponents on her way to a bronze medal finish. The gold medal went to...
Houston, TXClick2Houston.com

Play ball: Team USA dominates Israel - as KPRC 2′s Christine Noël gets a first row seat to history

TOKYO – As I write this, I am sitting in the press box at Yokohama Baseball stadium for the opening game of the Tokyo Olympics. This marks the first event I’ve been given clearance to attend here at these Olympic Games. (COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult for the media.) The game is between Team USA and Israel. It’s the bottom of the 5th inning, the Stars and Stripes are up 3-1.
SportsBleacher Report

Olympic Basketball 2021: USA vs. Serbia, Japan vs. France Set for Women's Semis

Breanna Stewart scored 23 points to lead the Team USA women's basketball team to a quarterfinal victory over Australia in the Tokyo Olympics at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The other quarterfinals in the women's bracket on Wednesday saw Serbia knock off China, Japan narrowly get past Belgium and France edge Spain.
Worldkfgo.com

Olympics-Baseball-Japan slug Mexico 7-4 to advance to quarter-finals

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – Japan on Saturday slugged past Mexico 7-4, earning themselves a day off before the quarter-finals begin while sending their opponents into an elimination game against Israel. Mexico in the first inning brought home the game’s initial run with help from a wild pitch and a single,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy