Clay County District Schools explain bus safety, need for more drivers

Clay County District Schools are gearing up for their first day of classes next Tuesday, and that means preparing school buses for the kids who need to use them to get to class.

Despite new upgrades to make those rides comfortable and safe for everyone on board, there’s still a need for more bus drivers to keep up with demand.

One school bus driver, who is a military retiree, chooses to come back every year, and he’s sharing his reason why.

Bennie Johnson has been comfortable in the driver’s seat of a school bus for a long time.

“Actually, my bus driving journey started in high school, when I was a high school teenager in South Carolina,” Johnson said.

Years later, he wrapped up his military career in the Air Force and wanted to find something fulfilling.

”I didn’t want to stay and sit around and do nothing,” he said. ”I thought, ‘Wow, working with the kids would be great!’” he recalled. “And, so [I thought] ‘How can I do that? I’m not a teacher, so how can I work with kids and be around kids? Driving the school bus!’ because they’re the first ones you see in the morning, and they’re the last ones that you see in the afternoon.”

These are the kind of drivers the district needs.

“People with a very positive attitude that love kids, [someone] that wants to give back to the county,” said Derald Sweatt, the transportation director with Clay County District Schools.

”You know, it’s not an easy job, it’s very tough, it’s early, it goes all day but it’s a very valuable job to these students,” he added.

The district currently has between 165 and 167 drivers, but it wants to be at 180 total.

With new neighborhoods coming into the area, it’s been tough to keep up with demand.

In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that employment of bus drivers will grow 5% in the ten years between 2018 and 2028. It cites an increase in the number of school-age children.

”Everyone is having the same problem,” Sweatt pointed out. “It not only comes down to not having enough drivers, but having enough drivers when those drivers take off,” he explained.

Capacity on buses will stay the same as last year, and the deep spray cleaning in the morning and evenings will also be the same. The only difference is masks are now recommended but not mandated.

However, Clay County District Schools also has some safety upgrades to help drivers -- and students -- feel safer.

For instance, each school bus has three A/C units, as well as six cameras, extra cleaning supplies, and a hand sanitizer dispenser at the door for students who get on and off the bus.

“We have new buses,” Sweatt said. “The tools that we’re providing the employees are state-of-the-art. We’re one the newest, you know, in Florida, really.”

Although it’s the students who keep Johnson coming back.

“They are amazing,” he said. “You can really learn a lot from them.”

And this year will be no different. “[I’m] looking forward to seeing the kids,” Johnson added.

If you are a parent with a student or students in Clay County District Schools, and you have a transportation-related question, you can call the Clay District Transportation Hotline at 904-336-0001. It is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is staffed by a group of six people. You can also fill out an online form, and receive a response within 24 hours.

