NFL

The Cowboys and Steelers Did Not Look Like Super Bowl Contenders Last Night

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 5 days ago
Cowboys fan makes bold prediction on cardboard. / Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 16-3, on Thursday night in the first game of the season. If you're a fan of either team you should feel very bad about your team's chances. The teams combined to score just one touchdown all night and four different quarterbacks were pulled from the game.

Fraud City

Population: 2 of the League's Biggest Franchises?

Longtime Steelers' starter Ben Roethsliberger did not touch the field at all as a healthy scratch. Meanwhile, the Cowboys freshly-paid quarterback Dak Prescott was out with an injury.

Mason Rudolph did so little with the Pittsburgh offense that Mike Tomlin turned to Dwayne Haskins who then gave way to Joshua Dobbs. The Cowboys suffered through a similar situation, but with less offensive success. Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush completed a total of 24 passes on 43 attempts with zero touchdowns and an interception.

On top of the problems under center, the Steelers' first-round pick in the 2021 draft, Najee Harris, was held to 22 yards on seven carries. Ezekiel Elliott did not play for Dallas. Dan Orlovsky would tell you that's probably why the Cowboys lost and got such poor quarterback play. After such a high profile loss, Hard Knocks should be extra interesting.

The good news is that it is a long season. With three preseason games and another 17 regular season games remaining to get healthy and turn things around, neither team should be completely counted out after an early August exhibition game.

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

