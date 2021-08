As the Senate continues its debate around a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal, we know what is just around the corner: It’s a completely partisan 50-50 vote with Vice President Kamala Harris as tiebreaker, and we can expect everything Democrats took out of the bipartisan deal that they couldn’t get agreement on. It will fundamentally reorient our nation toward socialism. What’s worse — it’s going to be done without a mandate from Americans; rather, it’ll be rammed through on a wholly partisan basis by one of the narrowest congressional majorities in U.S. history.