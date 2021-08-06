U.S. bond funds see inflows surge as investors rush to safety – Lipper

* Indian shares, rupee gain ahead of inflation data * Philippine c.bank seen holding key rate - Reuters poll * Thai baht bearish bets highest in six years - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most emerging markets in Asia rose on Thursday, with India and Indonesia leading the gains, as a tame U.S. inflation reading temporarily eased fears that the Federal Reserve would begin policy normalisation, while regional currencies were mixed. India's Nifty 50 added 0.4% to climb for a fourth straight day, and the rupee appreciated about 0.3% ahead of monthly retail inflation data due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed the country's retail inflation in July slowed to a three-month low, bringing it back within the central bank's target range and likely becoming the lowest inflation print since May. "The Reserve Bank of India is likely to continue with accommodative stance even if there is an uptick in CPI projection for this fiscal," Arnob Biswas, FX research head at SMC Global Securities said. With steady foreign inflows into India and a likely lower CPI reading will push the rupee higher, Biswas said, adding that the currency may dip below 73.70 by August-end as the Fed's tapering narrative cannot be ruled out. In the Philippines, equities declined as much as 1.8% as the country grapples with rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, while Indonesian shares added 0.8%. Currencies in the region were mixed despite a slight moderation in U.S. inflation for July knocking the U.S. dollar off its four-month highs and temporarily easing concerns of a faster normalisation timeline by the Fed. "It stands to reason that U.S. Treasury yields and U.S. dollar being contained after a recent pick-up is not to be mistaken for a sustained capitulation; certainly not on account of one CPI data point," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank. South Korea's won weakened 0.3% to hit its lowest since October as the country battled to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak, while Singapore dollar slipped 0.15%. The Philippine peso showed some resilience in the face of surging virus cases, adding 0.2% ahead of a central bank policy meeting where it is expected to hold its key interest rate at record-low of 2%, a Reuters poll showed. Analysts at Dutch bank ING expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hold the key rate steady, but added that "a possible reduction in the reserve requirement is now likely to help shore up liquidity support". Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors remained bearish towards most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht faring the worst as economies across the region continued to struggle with Delta variant outbreaks, while strength in the dollar also weighed. Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields tick lower to 6.341% ** Taiwan dollar appreciates 0.2% ** Thai c.bank eyes credit market to help kick-start economy Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.00 -6.4 <.N2 -0.20 2.08 9 25> China.