Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. bond funds see inflows surge as investors rush to safety – Lipper

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Money flows into U.S. bond funds jumped in the week to Aug. 4, as investors rushed towards safety on fears over the rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and slowing manufacturing activity. Data from Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. bond funds attracted a net $6.66 billion, the...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Bond#Equity Funds#U S#Reuters#Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Slowing inflation growth lifts Dow, S&P to records

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Coinbase Global jumps on posting upbeat Q2 profit. * Virgin Galactic slides as MS downgrades to “underweight”. * Dow up 0.62%, S&P 500 up 0.25%, Nasdaq down 0.16%...
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Poised To See Additional Support

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 75 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,530-point plateau and it's called higher again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive...
Stocksetftrends.com

Stocks and ETFs Remain Composed after New CPI Data

While new inflation data showed a price increase since 2020, stocks and ETFs remained relatively calm, as the move was less dramatic than investors predicted when eliminating prices from volatile products like food and energy. July’s Consumer Price Index released Wednesday revealed that prices gained 5.4% since last year, compared...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian emerging shares rise as taper fears ease

* Indian shares, rupee gain ahead of inflation data * Philippine c.bank seen holding key rate - Reuters poll * Thai baht bearish bets highest in six years - Reuters poll By Sameer Manekar Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most emerging markets in Asia rose on Thursday, with India and Indonesia leading the gains, as a tame U.S. inflation reading temporarily eased fears that the Federal Reserve would begin policy normalisation, while regional currencies were mixed. India's Nifty 50 added 0.4% to climb for a fourth straight day, and the rupee appreciated about 0.3% ahead of monthly retail inflation data due later in the day. A Reuters poll showed the country's retail inflation in July slowed to a three-month low, bringing it back within the central bank's target range and likely becoming the lowest inflation print since May. "The Reserve Bank of India is likely to continue with accommodative stance even if there is an uptick in CPI projection for this fiscal," Arnob Biswas, FX research head at SMC Global Securities said. With steady foreign inflows into India and a likely lower CPI reading will push the rupee higher, Biswas said, adding that the currency may dip below 73.70 by August-end as the Fed's tapering narrative cannot be ruled out. In the Philippines, equities declined as much as 1.8% as the country grapples with rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant, while Indonesian shares added 0.8%. Currencies in the region were mixed despite a slight moderation in U.S. inflation for July knocking the U.S. dollar off its four-month highs and temporarily easing concerns of a faster normalisation timeline by the Fed. "It stands to reason that U.S. Treasury yields and U.S. dollar being contained after a recent pick-up is not to be mistaken for a sustained capitulation; certainly not on account of one CPI data point," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, an analyst at Mizuho Bank. South Korea's won weakened 0.3% to hit its lowest since October as the country battled to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak, while Singapore dollar slipped 0.15%. The Philippine peso showed some resilience in the face of surging virus cases, adding 0.2% ahead of a central bank policy meeting where it is expected to hold its key interest rate at record-low of 2%, a Reuters poll showed. Analysts at Dutch bank ING expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hold the key rate steady, but added that "a possible reduction in the reserve requirement is now likely to help shore up liquidity support". Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed investors remained bearish towards most Asian currencies, with the Thai baht faring the worst as economies across the region continued to struggle with Delta variant outbreaks, while strength in the dollar also weighed. Markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields tick lower to 6.341% ** Taiwan dollar appreciates 0.2% ** Thai c.bank eyes credit market to help kick-start economy Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0650 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.00 -6.4 <.N2 -0.20 2.08 9 25> China.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mostly Lower On China Curbs

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Thursday amid increasing COVID-19 risks and concerns over the recent regulatory crackdown in China. The downside remained capped as a tame U.S. inflation reading suggested the Federal Reserve might not be in a hurry to tighten policy for now. Chinese shares fell...
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. gathers momentum as Dow, S&P hit records after tepid CPI data

On Wednesday, Wall St. stock indices had eked out decent gains with benchmark S&P and trade-sensitive Dow extending their latest leg of record-setting rallies, as US Labour Department data had revealed a tepid growth in US Consumer Price Index last month, waning frets of an imminent tapering of fiscal support for the economy alongside a plausible earlier-than-anticipated rate-hike.
Economykdal610.com

India, U.S. seeing fund inflows after China crackdown – Mark Mobius

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India, the United States and parts of other emerging markets have seen fund inflows redirected from China as recent regulatory crackdowns in the world’s second-biggest economy have spooked markets, according to veteran investor Mark Mobius. “I would say half the money has just left … But I...
EconomyWNCY

Australia’s CBA sets record $4.4 billion buyback as profit rebounds

SYDNEY/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country’s largest lender, on Wednesday announced a record A$6 billion ($4.41 billion) share buyback as an economic rebound from the pandemic pushed its annual cash profit up almost a fifth. Australia’s early control of the pandemic in 2020 and the resulting swift...
Marketscheddar.com

Understanding Index Funds and Why They Are Popular With Investors

Index funds are popular among investors because they promise ownership of a wide variety of stocks, greater diversification and lower risk. Ahmed Riesgo, Chief Investment Officer at Insigneo, discusses how index funds work and the differences between purchasing an index fund versus individual stocks.
Economykitco.com

China July bank loans fall to 9-mth low, modest policy easing expected

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China's new bank loans fell more than expected in July to their lowest in nine months while broad credit growth hit a 17-month low, adding to market expectations that modest policy easing may be needed to underpin the country's economic recovery. The world's second-largest economy...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Investing in China Stocks After Recent Regulations

China's fast-paced economic growth is a boon to investors, but recent regulation on China stocks listed on U.S. exchanges may have some investors running for the exits. In particular, there's scrutiny on leading technology companies, which has affected investors via falling stock prices and botched initial public offerings. But savvy...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup

US Treasury yields rally sharply – more upside ahead?. Gold’s downside comes alongside another big move higher in Bitcoin. Rising Fed rate hike odds, shape of US yield curve prove supportive of US Dollar. TRANSITORY? OR TIME TO TAPER?. In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan...
Real Estatetheregistrysf.com

Hines Secures $750MM in Investor Commitments at First Closing of New U.S. Flagship Core-Plus, Open-Ended Fund

Hines U.S. Property Partners initial capital raise represents over $1.2 billion in investment capacity to pursue next-generation assets. (HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced the launch of Hines U.S. Property Partners (“HUSPP”), the firm’s new flagship commingled fund for the United States with $750 million of equity, which includes a $100 million investment from Hines, giving the fund over $1.2 billion in immediate investment capacity. HUSPP is an open-ended, diversified fund targeting next-generation assets in top-performing submarkets in major U.S. markets. The fund’s strategy is to “buy, create, and manage to core” through research-driven portfolio construction, smarter submarket and sector selection, vertically integrated value creation, and product designed for future demand. HUSPP expects to invest across the living, industrial, office and mixed-use sectors, as well as select niche sectors, such as life sciences and self-storage, to construct a diversified portfolio that targets a balance of yield and growth.
Stockstrust.org

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Global share prices treaded water on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices and concerns over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant dented sentiment. U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points, or...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks mixed as investors eye US inflation

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were mixed at midday on Tuesday as investors weighed positive corporate earnings against a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, ahead of key US inflation data on Wednesday. While vaccinations are being rolled out, infection rates continue to climb around the world, forcing some governments...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken amid Fed taper talk

* Markets in Malaysia closed due to public holiday * Thailand posts daily record for coronavirus deaths * Indonesia stocks hit Nearly three-week low By Harish Sridharan Aug 10 (Reuters) - Asia's emerging currencies traded flat-to-weaker on Tuesday against a strong dollar, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve might start tapering its stimulus, and as COVID-19 curbs in various parts of the region hurt sentiment. The South Korean won shed 0.4% to lead losses, while the Thai baht and Taiwan dollar were flat. U.S Treasury yields rose overnight and pulled the dollar up after record-high job openings raised prospects of the Fed reducing bond-buying and tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. "Emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to shake off the overnight weakness in Wall Street and Fed taper expectations," Philip Wee, FX Strategist at DBS said in a note. "The Delta-variant remains the largest factor weighing on growth prospects in Southeast Asia," he added. Stocks in Jakarta fell 1.3% to hit a nearly three-week low , while the rupiah weakened 0.2%. Indonesia on Monday extended its COVID-19 curbs on populous Java and Bali islands until Aug. 16, but will ease them in 26 areas, as official data showed infections have plunged in the capital Jakarta but are increasing elsewhere. In Thailand, the daily coronavirus death toll was a record 235. China stocks also dipped as COVID-19 cases continued to climb in the country due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. Philippine equities dropped 0.3% as an 11.8% jump in second-quarter economic growth failed to impress investors. "The overly depressed base from the same period last year will make the jump in second-quarter look stellar (but) in reality, it is only a modest easing of stringent social restrictions compared to 2020 that boosted growth," analysts at Mizuho said in a note. Taiwan shares slid even as the island's exports rose for a 13th straight month in July and set a new record amid sustained strong demand for tech products to support remote working. Markets in Malaysia, were closed due to a public holiday. Highlights ** Top loser on the Jakarta stock index was Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk PT down -6.97% ** Singapore stocks rose 0.6% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.5 basis points at 6.349%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0407 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.05 -6.43 <.N2 0.13 1.49 25> China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy