Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 6 days ago

ATHENS (Reuters) – A man was killed by a falling electricity pylon in an area near the Greek capital Athens where emergency services have been battling severe wildfires, the hospital where he was treated said on Friday. The 38-year-old, a resident of the suburb of Ippokrateios Politeia on the outskirts...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pylon#Wildfire#Firefighters#Accident#Greek#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Murray, KYwpsdlocal6.com

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in Murray

MURRAY, KY — The Murray Police Department says a pedestrian died after the individual was hit by a vehicle on US 641 in Murray Monday night. Officers responded to the scene of the collision at 8:29 p.m. Monday at the intersection of US 641 and Center Drive, the police department says. While on scene, investigators determined that the pedestrian had died.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Man Dies After Being Run Over By Semi-Truck In Cheyenne

Cheyenne Police say a 55-year old transient died after being run over by a semi-truck in Cheyenne on Sunday. That's according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to the release, Paul Griego was run over by the rear wheels of the trailer of the semi as it pulled forward around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of House Avenue. Griego was declared dead at the scene.
Turlock, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Horse Dies, Rider Injured After Being Hit By Car Near Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) — A collision near Turlock left one teen hospitalized and the horse she was riding dead, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday. Investigators said the teen, a 19-year-old from Turlock, was riding the horse westbound on E. Harding Road along the right edge of the road while a Chevy pickup truck on northbound Youngstown Road, which turns into E. Harding Road. The CHP said the truck driver admitted to taking his eyes off the road when he reached for something in the truck. When he looked back up, he saw the teen on the horse and made a quick turn to the left. The truck rotated counter-clockwise and slammed into the horse, tossing the teen to the roadway. This happened Wednesday morning just after 9. Investigators said the horse died from its injuries and was taken from the scene by Stanislaus County Animal Services. The teen was taken to the hospital to be treated for major injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured in the collision.
Winston-salem, NCMy Fox 8

Winston-Salem man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by truck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a crash on US 421 southbound between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway. Daniel Culp, 45, of Winston-Salem, was...
Holladay, UTksl.com

Man, 25, dies after being hit by car in Holladay

A 25-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Murray on Sunday, according to Unified police. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) HOLLADAY — A 25-year-old man died Sunday after being hit by a car on the Van Winkle Expressway. The crash took place about 3:45 a.m. near 1192...
TrafficBBC

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on A90 near Boddam

A 31-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a car on the A90 in Aberdeenshire. The accident involving a white VW Golf happened near Boddam at about 00:05 on Saturday. Emergency services attended but the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Monroeville, PAwtae.com

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Monroeville on Wednesday afternoon, Allegheny County police confirmed. Police said they were notified that a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Coffey Street around 6 p.m. First responders found the 32-year-old...
Riverside, CAMercury News

Police: Man dies after falling, hitting head during pursuit in Southern California

A man fleeing police in Riverside died after he fell and struck his head on Sunday evening, Aug. 1, according to police. Shortly after 9 p.m., officers attempted to stop a car on Van Buren Boulevard near the 91 Freeway for an unspecified reason when the suspect car fled police, Officer Ryan Railsback said. A few minutes after the pursuit started, the suspect allegedly attempted to exit the moving car when he fell and struck his head, possibly on a fire hydrant, in the 9400 block of Garfield Street, Railsback said.
Accidentskfgo.com

Four killed, three injured in Algerian forest fires

ALGIERS (Reuters) – Four people were killed and three injured on Monday night in wildfires in mountainous areas east of the Algerian capital, Algiers, state news agency APS reported. Firefighters and helicopters were still trying to contain several blazes threatening residents in Tizi Ouzou province, some 100 km (62 miles)...
Opelika, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Opelika man dies after being hit by car on I-85, police investigating

A Opelika man died after being struck by a northbound vehicle on I-85 near the Exit 62 ramp while he was attempting to cross the interstate on foot early Wednesday morning, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jereme O’Neal Taylor, 37, suffered multiple blunt force impact injuries and was pronounced...
Mansfield, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Mansfield crash

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (MANSFIELD, Texas) A fatal car crash in which a man was ejected is under investigation, WFAA reports. The wreck occurred around 4 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of the South U.S. 287 service road. A 41-year-old from Watauga was driving at a high speed when he crashed into the barrier, according to Mansfield police. The man was believed to have been ejected from the vehicle, which was then hit by a train.
Oregon Statekqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN DIES WHILE BEING HIT ON INTERSTATE FIVE

A Roseburg man died after being hit while crossing Interstate Five early Sunday. An update from the Oregon State Police said at about 1:10 a.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle collision near the Garden Valley Boulevard interchange. A preliminary investigation revealed that 49-year old John Sebourn was...
Westchester County, NYtheexaminernews.com

Social Media Sensation Bear 211 Dies After Being Hit By Car

A black bear that shuttled between towns in Connecticut and Armonk in Westchester County this spring and summer was hit by a car early Monday evening and had to be euthanized. Bear 211 was struck by a vehicle on Route 136 near Wilson Road in Easton, Conn. at about 6:19 p.m. on Monday, the town’s police chief, Richard Doyle, stated in a release on Tuesday. When officers responded, they found the bear was suffering from serious injuries, which forced authorities to put him down.
wspa.com

Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Union

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A bicycle rider died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in Union. According to the Union Public Safety Department, officers were called to a crash on Old Buffalo Road around 3:30pm. Officers said the bicycle rider died at the scene of the crash. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy