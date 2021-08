Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Thursday the appointment of Justin Chavez as the interim director of the Wyoming Department of Audit. According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, Chavez has worked in the Department of Audit since 2002, most recently serving as Public Funds Administrator. In that role he was responsible for the strategic direction of the division, including management of the division budget and management of the statewide audit contract. His previous roles in the department include School Finance Audit Manager, Supervising Auditor and Principal Auditor. Chavez is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. He earned his Bachelors and Master’s degrees from the University of Wyoming.