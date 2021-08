Team USA took home their first gold medal in the inaugural 3×3 basketball tournament at the 2021 Olympics. The 3×3 basketball tournament has been a godsend after what I’ve seen in Olympic basketball so far for the United States. With the men’s team losing two big exhibition games and not seeing Nneka get the opportunity to play for the U.S. or Nigeria, the OG basketball tournament was not giving what it was supposed to give.