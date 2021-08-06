Colonial Neighborhood Council sponsors annual back-to-school giveaway
CONSHOHOCKEN -- Colonial Neighborhood Council’s annual backpack giveaway begins Aug. 16, and organizers hope the supplies inside each bag will help kickstart the 2021-22 school year for local students whose families are having trouble making ends meet. The small aid agency is based in Conshohocken and primarily serves families in the Colonial School District with a food bank, thrift shop, Meals on Wheels program and emergency financial assistance when possible.www.timesherald.com
Comments / 0