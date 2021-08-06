Harley Quinn Is an Independent Woman in 'The Suicide Squad' Who Don’t Need No Man — Including the Joker

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad. At the end of Suicide Squad in 2016, Harley Quinn is (mostly) ready to move on from the Joker. But that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if Gotham's favorite clown is in The Suicide Squad. To be fair, the latter isn't meant to be a sequel to the 2016 version, but it's also not a reboot, as it stands on its own. And since some of the same characters are back, it's only natural to wonder if the Joker pops in at some point.