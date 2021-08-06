Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Harley Quinn Is an Independent Woman in 'The Suicide Squad' Who Don’t Need No Man — Including the Joker

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad. At the end of Suicide Squad in 2016, Harley Quinn is (mostly) ready to move on from the Joker. But that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if Gotham's favorite clown is in The Suicide Squad. To be fair, the latter isn't meant to be a sequel to the 2016 version, but it's also not a reboot, as it stands on its own. And since some of the same characters are back, it's only natural to wonder if the Joker pops in at some point.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Gotham#The New York Times#When Warner Bros#The Suicide Squad Lsb#South American#Nazi#Dc#Suicide Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesCollider

Who Is Taika Waititi’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character?

Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow below. When the casting was being announced for James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad, fans were eager to find out just which characters the members of this robust ensemble would be playing. And while a lot of answers came when the first teaser trailer was released, one actor’s role was obscured: Taika Waititi. Indeed, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker and What We Do in the Shadows director/star was enlisted for a mystery role in The Suicide Squad, one that was kept under wraps until the film was finally released.
MoviesPosted by
Z94

Five Ways ‘The Suicide Squad’ Contradicts the First Film

James Gunn has repeatedly insisted his The Suicide Squad is not a sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. “Frankly, the weirdness of doing a sequel that’s not a sequel was part of the appeal of it,” he said during one widely quoted interview. Wikipedia (which is never wrong) describes The Suicide Squad as a “standalone sequel,” whatever that means.
Movieshypebeast.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Say Harley Quinn's 'Pretty Awesome' Fight Scene Is Their Favorite Part of 'The Suicide Squad'

Though only one word separates James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad, the two films exist in entirely different realms. Five years following the adversely-received movie that gave rise to Warner Bros’ revamped take on the DC Universe, Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is not a sequel, but an alternate look at the entourage of mischievously tactical supervillains.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Major Amanda Waller Shocker In Suicide Squad: Get Joker (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool made headlines with our earlier report on the upcoming Suicide Squad: Get Joker #1 by Brian Azzarello, Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth, published by DC Comics alongside the release of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. In which, Wild Dog is revealed to have led the insurrection on the Capitol on the 6tth of January, much to the disdain of the character's creators Max Allen Collins and Terry Beatty. But as we said at the time, that was only one of the shocks the comic book would be delivering. And you will really need your spoiler blinkers on for this one.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Considered Making The Suicide Squad A Standalone Movie Like Joker

Warner Bros. have gained a level of infamy for how heavily they’ve ended up interfering in a number of DCEU projects, whether it be taking Suicide Squad out of David Ayer’s hands, replacing Cathy Yan with Chad Stahelski for Birds of Prey reshoots or the constant battles between the boardroom and Zack Snyder.
MoviesComicBook

How The Suicide Squad Finally Redeems Rick Flag

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here with the eagerly-anticipated film having opened in theaters and debuted on HBO Max last week and with its release, a lot of questions fans had about the film have been answered. One of the biggest questions heading into The Suicide Squad was how would the film — which isn't exactly a sequel or a reboot of David Ayer's 2016 film Suicide Squad — deal with its predecessor, particularly the handful of characters appearing in both. As it turns out, one of the things that The Suicide Squad did was finally redeem Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Don’t #ReleaseTheAyerCut: David Ayer Gives The Final Word On SUICIDE SQUAD

Look, Movies In Focus enjoyed David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. It wasn’t perfect, but I had a good time with it (enough to watch it twice). James Gunn’s follow-up/reboot The Suicide Squad has been getting rave views and fans have started clamouring to #ReleaseTheAyerCut. The success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Justice League campaign has set a dangerous precedent – no matter how the final movie turned out.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Is The Joker in Suicide Squad 2? (2021)

Is the Joker in Suicide Squad 2, or to give the movie its proper title, The Suicide Squad? Given the way the last Suicide Squad Joker appearance went, with him busting Harley Quinn out of Belle Reve, not to mention showing up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League this year, it seems possible that Jared Leto’s Joker could be in the sequel. So is there a The Suicide Squad Joker cameo? Minor spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow!
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The Suicide Squad: who is Ratcatcher?

When James Gunn first announced he was working on a new Suicide Squad movie set in the DCEU, chances are you had no idea who Ratcatcher was. It’s even less likely that you believed this obscure rat themed character would end up carrying the whole emotional crux of the film, and yet here we are.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

Do you need to watch Suicide Squad (2016) before The Suicide Squad (2021)?

The Suicide Squad (2021) will soon be out in US theaters, but those looking forward to James Gunn’s take on the team of misfits may not have seen David Ayer’s own Suicide Squad (2016). So do you need to watch Suicide Squad before The Suicide Squad? Here’s what you need to know about the best way to watch this not-quite-a-sequel.
Moviesimpulsegamer.com

Who’s the most Dangerous Member of the Suicide Squad?

The Suicide Squad is here and they are ready to make an impact. James Gunn’s take on DC’s team of government-controlled supervillains brings the writer/director of Guardians of the Galaxy’s irreverent nature to the DCEU, in a gleefully R-rated film with a ton of mayhem but also some very effective emotional moments.
MoviesPolygon

In which I predict who will survive The Suicide Squad

Part of the fun of a movie like The Suicide Squad is the idea that no one is safe. The premise — a team of convicted super-criminals go on impossible missions with bombs in their necks to keep them in line — is great for high-stakes action and surprising twists. It’s also good for making public predictions that you can be smug about later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy