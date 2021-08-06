TikTok Is Losing It Over This 2 Ingredient Ice Cream Bread

Among my favorite television moments, the one I replay the most in my mind is Nadiya Hussain's 2015 victory lap on "The Great British Baking Show" (or as it's known in the UK "The Great British Bake-Off"). At the time, Hussain was a "a full-time mum" and self-taught cook who'd practice her bakes after her family went to bed, "until about two or three in the morning." As she won, she tearfully declared, "I am never, ever going to put boundaries on myself ever again. I'm never going to say I can't do it. I'm never going to say maybe. I'm never going to say, 'I don't think I can.' I can. And I will." That speech gets me through the tough days, the maybe days.