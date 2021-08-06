Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

The Oreo Dunking Tool This TikToker Invented Is So Extra

By Boshika Gupta
Mashed
Mashed
One of the best parts about eating Oreo cookies is the fact that you get to dunk them in a glass of creamy milk. It's the perfect treat that can lift your spirits super quickly and is very easy to find. This may or may not come as a surprise, but the art of dunking is taken quite seriously by some folks. A solid example of this is a TikTok video from user Idiot Engineering who demonstrates how they use a homemade tool to dunk Oreo cookies.

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

