The Oreo Dunking Tool This TikToker Invented Is So Extra

All prices are current as of time of publication. If you click a link and buy a product from a merchant, we may be paid an affiliate commission. The baking process doesn't have to be particularly complex when you have the appropriate kitchen or cooking tools in your arsenal. And, as Food 52 suggests, gadgets like a digital scale can go a long way in helping you whip up the perfect dessert, especially when it comes to measuring the ingredients you'll need for your recipe. Without a scale, you may end up scrambling when you make a rookie mistake like, say, adding too much flour. After all, we know excess flour can turn your cookies from soft, chewy delicacies to crumbly and dry throwaways.