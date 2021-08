AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo on Wednesday announced an Andean condor chick has hatched, a first in the zoo’s 68-year history. The male chick hatched July 23 and is doing well, according to the zoo. The chick’s parents are the zoo’s Andean condors, Grock and Carlotta. The zoo’s animal and vet care teams pulled the chick’s egg for incubation because the condor pair have accidentally crushed eggs in the past. The team is still taking care of the chick, but when he gets older will transition to using condor puppets to feed the chick and for social interactions.