Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

After brief pattern change, wildifire concerns to ramp up in Northwest once again

By Ryan Adamson,
Posted by 
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 5 days ago

A turn to cooler, wetter weather in the Pacific Northwest will be fleeting, AccuWeather meteorologists say. In the coming week ahead, rain chances will diminish while temperatures are forecast to increase through the region and challenge record highs, which could once again exacerbate the ongoing wildfire situation.

Cooler air and some rain moved back into the coastal Northwest on Friday. In fact, Seattle, Washington, received 0.05 of an inch of rain just before midnight on Thursday evening, snapping a streak of 51 consecutive days without measurable rain in the city. Measurable rain is defined as anything more than a trace. This was just four days shy of the all-time record of 55 days from June 18 through Aug. 11 in 2017.

Raindrops fell in Portland, Oregon, on Friday for the first time since July 15. "While accumulation will be very minimal, it definitely feels great, the local National Weather Service office said on Twitter.

Unfortunately, rain amounts will continue to be very low through Friday night, and the light rain will do little to quell the fire danger, meteorologists say.

"The good news of some cooler air and rain sweeping into the Northwest will also come with some setbacks for fire crews, especially in terms of the wind," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dtxf_0bJo2xPd00

A second round of rain, that may be somewhat heavier, is forecast to come ashore on Saturday afternoon. While this system will have more moisture, it will also spread wind farther inland.

"The strongest winds will generally be east of the Cascades through the weekend, and these gusty conditions can lead to erratic fire behavior and rapid fire spread," said Duff.

According to the National Interagency Coordination Center, which coordinates resources to fight wildfires across the United States, there are 28 large unconfined fires burning across Washington and Oregon alone on Friday morning. Sixty-one new fires were reported across the region as of Thursday, Aug. 5.

Although the fierce winds will not be good news for firefighters working to contain ongoing fires, there will be one benefit.

"The winds will help to disperse some of the smoke that has gripped the region, at least temporarily," said Duff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1sKp_0bJo2xPd00

Any minimal relief that Mother Nature provides will be reversed next week. Once the weekend system pushes into the northern Rockies on Sunday, high pressure will begin to build in its wake.

"A large area of high pressure will build back over the region next week, leading to days of a stagnant weather pattern with building heat," said Duff.

Following below-normal temperatures this weekend, highs will get back to near normal by Monday. This will translate to temperatures peaking in the upper 70s F in Seattle and middle 80s in Portland, Oregon. By Tuesday, Seattle will have highs in the middle 80s, with Portland soaring to the middle 90s. The upward trend will only continue from there.

"Temperatures are expected to reach near-record levels in parts of the Northwest," Duff said.

Much of western Oregon away from the immediate coast will approach 100 degrees by Wednesday. The forecast high in Portland is 98 degrees, with the current record being 102 degrees set in 1977. It will not be quite as warm in Seattle, but even there, lower 90s are likely toward the end of the week on Thursday and Friday.

Winds are expected to be fairly light, and the heat and lack of rain will keep the fire threat high. In addition, the light winds will cause smoke to become fairly extensive across much of the West once again.

The temperatures may lower slightly by next weekend, but no rain is in the forecast for the foreseeable future after this weekend.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Comments / 0

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

9K+
Followers
538
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Western Oregon#Seattle#Extreme Weather#The Accuweather Network#Directv#Frontier#Spectrum#Fubotv#Verizon Fios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Severe storms to unleash tornado threat in Midwest

Hundreds of thousands were left without power on Wednesday after severe storms tracked through the Midwest on Tuesday. AccuWeather meteorologists caution that dangerous storms could target some of the same areas into Wednesday night. Over 350 damaging winds reports were sent to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC)...
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

More severe weather on the horizon for weary north-central US

The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday...
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Fred could make 'comeback' prior to striking US

Tropical Storm Fred was crossing over the large Caribbean island of Hispaniola on Wednesday, barely holding onto its tropical storm status, and the storm is expected to weaken some as it moves farther across the island into the evening. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that the system has the potential to strengthen to hurricane force once it moves into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It will then skirt just west of Florida this weekend on a path toward landfall in the southeastern United States early next week, potentially making two U.S. landfalls.
Florida StatePosted by
AccuWeather

Florida put on alert for developing tropical system

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a developing system, designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), that could soon become the sixth-named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. They say it will track through the northern Caribbean before eyeing the United States. Floridians are being urged to remain vigilant as the AccuWeather Eye Path® will bring the system close to the Sunshine State with the potential for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and severe weather and dangerous seas.
Florida StatePosted by
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Fred to navigate toward Florida after dousing Caribbean

The sixth-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season developed on Tuesday evening, breaking the basin's month-long lull. Tropical Storm Fred was named as it lingered just south of Puerto Rico at 11 p.m., local time, Tuesday. AccuWeather meteorologists had been tracking the disturbance that became Fred since last week, before it was even designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty...
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Developing tropical system is one for the US to watch

Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin early this week has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2021 US fall forecast

The dog days of summer are still ongoing with heat waves across the country and mild and muggy summer nights, but a shift in the weather is right around the corner as the Northern Hemisphere heads toward the fall season. Autumn, which will officially begin with the autumn equinox on...
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Northwest pattern change to offer relief, but raise new risks

Thanks to an unfolding shift in the jet stream, heat is forecast to ease and there may be opportunities for sporadic rainfall in the coming days over the parched northwestern United States and British Columbia. However, AccuWeather meteorologists warn the changes in the weather conditions will not all be good news for the battle against raging wildfires.
AstronomyPosted by
AccuWeather

Best meteor shower of 2021 on the horizon

One of the best meteor showers of the year will unfold next week during arguably the best time of the year to enjoy a night gazing up toward the heavens. And this year's edition will be enhanced by the moon phase. The night of Wednesday, Aug. 11, into the early...
Chicago, ILPosted by
AccuWeather

90-degree heat to return from Chicago to NYC after fall preview

Unusually cool conditions brought an early autumn preview across the Midwest and Northeast this week, but a return to more typical sultry August weather is forecast in the coming days. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that several major cities will see highs throttle up once again late this week into next week -- with more opportunities for the mercury to hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
Texas StatePosted by
AccuWeather

Scorching summer heat on hiatus in Texas

After taking almost a month longer than normal to record its first 100-degree day of the year, Dallas recorded high temperatures of at least 100 degrees Fahrenheit on six out of eight days between July 25 and Aug. 1. However, AccuWeather forecasters say that additional triple-digit readings will not be felt again any time soon.
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Downpours to raise flooding concerns in parts of southern US

It has been a wet start to August across much of the Gulf Coast thanks to persistent showers and thunderstorms, and AccuWeather forecasters say that areas farther north will be drenched through the rest of the week, dampening outdoor activities and summer vacation plans for many. Although heat and humidity...
EnvironmentPosted by
AccuWeather

Wildfire situation in Northwest may worsen this week

The weather pattern is set to change multiple times across the Northwest during the first week of August, bringing some opportunities for rain, but also threatening more bad news for the wildfires in the area. For many across the Northwest, July was an especially dry month. Portland, Oregon, and Seattle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy