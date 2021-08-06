Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AIG is reducing cyber insurance limits as cost of coverage soars

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Aug 6 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc is tightening terms of its cyber insurance, noting that premium prices are up nearly 40% globally, with the largest increase in North America, the U.S. insurers chief executive officer said on Friday.

“We continue to carefully reduce cyber limits and are obtaining tighter terms and conditions to address increasing cyber loss trends, the rising threat associated with ransomware and the systemic nature of cyber risk generally,” CEO Peter Zaffino said on a conference call with analysts, according to a transcript produced by Refinitiv. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Sohini Podder in Bangalore)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aig#Cyber Insurance#Insurers#Aig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Hires AIG’s Blattner-Hoyle to Lead Trade Finance; QBE Names AXA XL’s France as Head of Property, Europe

This edition of International People Moves covers appointments at two insurers: Swiss Re Corporate Solutions and QBE European Operations. A summary of these new hires follows here. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Names Blattner-Hoyle to Lead Trade Finance. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions announced the appointment of Marilyn Blattner-Hoyle as global head...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Brookfield Reinsurance Unit to Buy American National for $5.1 Billion

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s reinsurance unit has agreed to buy insurer American National Group Inc for about $5.1 billion in an all-cash deal, the companies said on Monday. Started in 1905 by William Lewis Moody Jr., American National is majority-owned by the founder’s family, which controls the company through a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China to step up scrutiny of online insurance sector - media

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's banking and insurance regulator will step up its scrutiny of online insurance companies, the state-backed Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday, widening a drive to rein in country's internet platforms. The campaign, which targets misleading marketing practices, forced sales and inflated fees, is aimed...
Economysecurityboulevard.com

What Is Cyber Liability Insurance?

What would a cyber incident cost your organization? If you were CNA Financial Corp., that cost might run to $40 million — the price that they paid in March 2021 to ransomers to regain control of their own networks, as The Washington Post reported. Even for a company valued at $12 billion, this isn’t an insignificant amount — that money has to be found from somewhere. As criminals become more advanced in their tactics, techniques, and procedures, the risk of cyber compromise goes up. And as with many other risk-related business areas, you can insure against cyber risk, with Cyber Liability insurance.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

SME Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story | AIA, AIG, AXA

Global & USA SME Insurance Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2015-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global & USA SME Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AIA, AIG, AXA, Tokio Marine, Sompo, Allianz, CPIC, Samsung Life Insurance, PingAn, Chubb, Great Eastern, USA Life, PICC, Muang Thai & Hong Leong.
Economyliveinsurancenews.com

Chubb CEO says cyber insurance rates are inadequate

Evan Greenberg stated that the premiums currently paid are not reflecting the catastrophe risk. Despite the fact that cyber insurance rates have been rising, they are still not yet an accurate reflection of the potential catastrophic effects that a widespread cyberattack could have, said Evan Greenberg, CEO at Chubb Ltd.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

Aug 5 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc (AIG.N) beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, driven by strong performance in its general insurance and life and retirement units. The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of...
Surfside, FLcooperatornews.com

A Look at Liability & Insurance Coverage

In the wake of a tragedy of the size and scope of the recent building collapse in Surfside, Florida, many board members in condos, co-ops, and HOAs have concerns about what liability they may assume in their administrative role. This concern is legitimate. Board service is a volunteer position - those who choose to serve do so for free, donating their time and effort to their community. The last thing a volunteer wants is to find themselves being sued as a result of a decision they made in good faith. So what stands between boards and backlash? Insurance, for one - and solid governing documents.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Trade Credit Insurance Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide with QBE Insurance, Aon, AXA, AIG

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Trade Credit Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA. The Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Trade Credit Insurance Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents the Latest insights about acute features of the Global Trade Credit Insurance market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Atradius (Netherlands), Coface (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), Credendo Group (Belgium), QBE Insurance (Australia), Cesce (Spain), EULER HERMES (A Allianz Company) (Germany), Marsh Inc. (United States), Aon (United Kingdom), AXA (France), AIG (United States), PingAn (China).
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Lawyer Liability Insurance Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings

The ' Lawyer Liability Insurance market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Lawyer Liability Insurance market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Lawyer Liability Insurance market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

Cyber insurance rates fail to match catastrophe risk-Chubb CEO

July 28 (Reuters) - Rising prices of insurance against cyber attacks fail to account for the potential catastrophic effects of a widespread attack, Chubb Ltd. Chief Executive Evan Greenberg said on Wednesday. “The pricing environment is pretty good,” Greenberg said on a conference call. “But ... that is not addressing...
Personal FinanceLas Vegas Herald

Straight Life Insurance Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Zurich Insurance, Prudential, Generali, Ping an Insurance

A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Straight Life Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Straight Life Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allianz (Germany), AXA (France), Generali (Italy), Ping an Insurance (China), China Life Insurance (China), Prudential PLC (United Kingdom), Munich Re (Germany), Zurich Insurance (Switzerland), Nippon Life Insurance (Japan) and Japan Post Holdings (Japan).
EconomyInternational Business Times

Deliveroo Reduces Losses As Takeaway Sales Soar

International takeaway food app Deliveroo cut losses in the first half as the coronavirus pandemic boosted home deliveries, a results update showed Wednesday. The British group, which had a poor stock market launch in March, said net losses narrowed to ?108.7 million ($151.4 million, 127.7 million euros) from ?126.2 million in the first six months of last year.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Cell Phone Insurance Market to See Massive Growth By 2026 | AIG, Apple, AXA

The latest research on "Cell Phone Insurance Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Didi denies management changes amid cybersecurity probe

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc (DIDI.N) said on Thursday that rumours about a possible management change are not true. "Didi is actively and fully cooperating with regulators' cybersecurity probe, market rumours about management change at the company is not true," Didi said in a Weibo post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy