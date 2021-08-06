As Home Flipping Sales and Profit Margins Decline Nationwide, the Philadelphia Area Bucks the Trend

Hope flipping sales and profit margins, 2005-2020; the three-year national fall-off did not happen in our market. Image via ATTOM Data Services.

While home flipping sales and profit margins decline nationwide, the Philadelphia market, like Montgomery County, is bucking those trends. The area recorded growth in several categories, according to a staff report from ATTOM Data Solutions.

The 2020 U.S. Home Flipping Report by ATTOM Data Solutions shows 241,630 single-family homes and condos flipped in the U.S. last year.

That performance represents a decrease of 13.1 percent compared with 2019. It is the lowest point since 2016.

In that same period, gross profits rose, but profit margins dropped, marking a third straight year of declining ROI.

Nationwide, flipped homes typically grossed a profit of $66,300. This translates into only a 40.5 percent return, compared to the acquisition price.

The Philadelphia market, on the other hand, recorded some of the biggest increases in returns on investment, rising from 100 percent to 107.2 percent.

This put the Philadelphia metro area in second place among the metro area profit margins in cities with at least a million residents.

Only Pittsburgh out-performed it.

