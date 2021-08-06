Neymar Fuels Lionel Messi Rumours by Liking Mock-Up Post of Argentine in PSG Shirt

It was only a few hours ago that the departure of Lionel Messi of the Barcelona Soccer Club, after a lifetime linked to the culé entity, and the Argentine star is already very close to closing an agreement with which he will be, except for surprise, his new team. The Paris Saint Germain is throwing the rest in the negotiations so that Messi wears his shirt and can form a dream project together with Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Juner. Negotiations are well advanced and the signing could be closed imminently.