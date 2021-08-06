Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Neymar Fuels Lionel Messi Rumours by Liking Mock-Up Post of Argentine in PSG Shirt

By Amreen
90min.com
 6 days ago

Neymar fueled speculation over Lionel Messi's future after liking a mock-up photo on Instagram of the Argentine in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt. The photo made rounds after Barcelona officially announced Messi's departure after 18 years, despite the club claiming a long-term deal, albeit on lower pay terms, had been agreed. In a statement on the club's website, the club explained that Messi would not be extending his stay due to "economic and structural obstacles".

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
James Maddison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Argentine#Psg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s contract details with PSG, revealed

After days of anticipation, Lionel Messi has finally arrived in Paris to sign his two-year contract with PSG. The anticipation has been huge from fans, who are absolutely buzzing that Messi will now be a PSG player. Of course, we’re all interested to know how much he’ll get paid after...
SoccerNBC Washington

Reports: Lionel Messi Set to Sign With PSG and Reunite With Neymar

Reports: Lionel Messi set to sign with Paris Saint-Germain originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Lionel Messi deserved a better sendoff from the club he called home for 21 years. After 18 months playing in an empty Camp Nou for Barcelona due to the pandemic, Messi addressed his departure from...
Premier LeagueRealGM

PSG 'Working On' Signing Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Lionel Messi on a potential transfer. Messi's arrival could have an impact on the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba. PSG sporting director Leonardo and chairman Nasser al Khelaifi are heavily involved in the discussions with Messi, having been in contact with his father, Jorge, for some time.
Soccer90min.com

Neymar in constant contact with PSG over possible Lionel Messi move

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been in constant contact with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and director Leonardo over a possible move for Lionel Messi this summer. Messi had agreed a new five-year contract with Barcelona, but was officially released from Camp Nou on Thursday after the club confirmed they could not finalise his extension amid concerns over Financial Fair Play.
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi's Shirt Number at PSG Revealed and it is Not Number 10

Lionel Messi is pretty close to joining French club Paris Saint-Germain after his departure was announced from FC Barcelona. Manchester City were heavily linked with the Argentine last summer but when it actually came to him leaving the club, PSG came along and ensured they got their man. After the...
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

Messi very close to playing with Sergio Ramos, Mbappé and Neymar at PSG

It was only a few hours ago that the departure of Lionel Messi of the Barcelona Soccer Club, after a lifetime linked to the culé entity, and the Argentine star is already very close to closing an agreement with which he will be, except for surprise, his new team. The Paris Saint Germain is throwing the rest in the negotiations so that Messi wears his shirt and can form a dream project together with Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Juner. Negotiations are well advanced and the signing could be closed imminently.
Soccergoal.com

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe: Can PSG afford 'MNM' attack?

The mouthwatering prospect of Les Parisiens lining up with a dream front three has been mooted following the Argentine's Camp Nou exit. With the news that Lionel Messi will depart Barcelona having been made official, the tantalising prospect of seeing the Argentine line up alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain has been mooted.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Lionel Messi: PSG confident of signing Argentine despite efforts to arrange meeting over Chelsea move

Paris Saint-Germain were increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi on Saturday morning, after concluding talks with the 34-year-old's father Jorge.While a formal proposal had not yet been made by that point, the principles of a two-year deal have been agreed.The French champions feel they can make the transfer work due to Messi's huge commercial appeal, and there is a hope a deal can be concluded quickly.While PSG are in the best possible position to sign Messi due to their Qatari backing - the brother of the state's Emir even confirmed on social media that talks had concluded - they...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Lionel Messi insists picture of him in Ibiza with PSG stars including Neymar and Angel Di Maria 24 hours before Barcelona exit was announced was a 'coincidence'... but admits players were telling him to 'come to Paris'

Lionel Messi has insisted the picture of him in Ibiza with several Paris Saint-Germain players was not a premature hint about his future. The Argentine was out with the PSG stars, including Neymar and Angel Di Maria, just 24 hours before the news broke that there had been a sensational U-turn on the apparent agreement between the player and Barcelona over a new contract.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

PSG is preparing for the arrival of Lionel Messi.

PSG is preparing for the arrival of Lionel Messi. After a sorrowful farewell to Barcelona after 21 years, Lionel Messi is likely to arrive in Paris on Monday, enticed by PSG’s boundless wealth. The 34-year-old, who is considered as a crucial missing piece in the French giants’ maddening Champions League...

Comments / 0

Community Policy