Antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection

By Barcelona Institute for Global Health
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe levels of IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection, according to a follow-up study in a cohort of healthcare workers coordinated by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), in collaboration with the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona. The results, published in Nature Communications, also support the idea that pre-existing antibodies against common cold coronaviruses could protect against COVID-19.

medicalxpress.com

