Available for preorder: The Football Thesaurus, 2e

And Barstool Sports are discussing a gambling-centric midweek game broadcast, as the sport’s leaders continue to search for ways to appeal to a younger demographic. While there are many problems with MLB — games are too long, there are too many games, and attending a game is expensive and unrelated to any sense of demand — the one that seems to be in the commissioner’s office crosshairs is appealing to a younger demographic. We’re not as convinced this is a huge issue, but we’re also convinced this can be addressed through pace-of-game upgrades and other rules designed to shorten the length of matches. It’s also clear that MLB does an abysmal job at promoting the young, flashy players adding a lot of pizzazz to the game, like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The NBA does a far better job at highlighting its younger players, as does the NFL. And, not so coincidentally, you could very persuasively argue both those organizations have led their contests to the top positions in the sports economy.