Available for preorder: The Football Thesaurus, 2e

By Ballpark Digest Editors
ballparkdigest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for our annual August in August book promo! We kick off the month with a second-edition release of Jesse Goldberg Strassler’s The Football Thesaurus, just in time for the 2021 football season. The book is scheduled for a Sept. 7 release, but you can preorder and receive a...

