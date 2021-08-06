Cancel
Albany Night clerk at Comfort Inn arrested for recording female in her hotel room

NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 6, the Bethlehem Police Department arrested Bryan R. Taylor, 30 of Albany, for trying to record a female in her hotel room. The Bethlehem Police Department responded to the Comfort Inn on 37 Rt 9W, Glenmont for a report of an employee placing an image recording device underneath the door of one of the hotel rooms. The employee was identified as the night clerk of the hotel and the room he was recording was occupied by a female.

www.news10.com

