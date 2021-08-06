VDH reports highest data spike in months with 1,845 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths as of Friday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 388 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths from the past 72 hours. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 316 are confirmed and 72 are probable cases. Of the two new deaths, one was from July and one was from August. One person was in the 50-64 age group, and the other person was 65 or older. There have been 7,359 total hospitalizations and 104,430 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,010. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information