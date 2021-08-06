Cancel
Public Health

VDH reports highest data spike in months with 1,845 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths as of Friday

By Colleen Guerry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — In Friday morning’s update, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 1,845 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day case spike since April 13, and 12 new virus-related deaths, the largest single-day death spike since June 13. This brings the Commonwealth’s total coronavirus count up to 704,664 confirmed and probable cases and 11,558 confirmed and probable deaths.

