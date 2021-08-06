Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Boris Johnson: Why mining gaffe will linger after Scottish visit

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson stayed away from Scotland during the Holyrood election campaign this spring. He was the first UK prime minister not to take part in a devolved Scottish election. The Scottish Conservative Party had no problem with that - in fact some of them were relieved, delighted even. Why? Because...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish People#Un#Mines#Uk#Police Scotland#Moray#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Kemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’

Boris Johnson wants to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary with a Tory MP known for her attacks on so-called “woke” education campaigners, it has been claimed.Mr Williamson has been heavily criticised for his handling of chaotic changes to the exams system during the Covid crisis and is widely expected to lose the role at the next cabinet reshuffle.Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister, has been being lined up to take up the key role of education secretary at the next opportunity, according to a report in The Times citing “multiple sources”.Meanwhile, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has also...
Energy IndustryBBC

Sturgeon urges UK government to reassess Cambo oil field plan

Nicola Sturgeon has written to the prime minister to urge him to reassess the development of a new North Atlantic oil field west of Shetland. The first minister said proposals for the Cambo field should be re-examined over "the severity of the climate emergency". Her letter comes after a UN...
JobsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Patel hands ex-Taxpayers’ Alliance boss top job, as Sturgeon criticises Cambo plans

Jonathan Isaby, the former head of the right-wing campaign group which petitions for lower government spending, has been given a top taxpayer-funded job working alongside home secretary Priti Patel. The ex-CEO of the Taxpayers’ Alliance announced today he is now Ms Patel’s communications chief at the Home Office – having previously criticised government spending on communications staff, including bashing “unnecessary” PR jobs in the NHS.“Delighted to share that this week I have taken up a job in the civil service as communications private secretary to home secretary Priti Patel,” Mr Isaby, a staunch Brexiteer, said. “Excited to get started in the new role.”Elsewhere, Scotland’s first minister has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners. In a letter to the PM, Nicola Sturgeon said the UK government should rethink licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place. Make part-time furlough scheme permanent to protect workers during recessions, unions sayGovernment spending just 0.01% of GDP on fighting climate crisisKemi Badenoch ‘lined up to replace Gavin Williamson as education secretary’Former Tory minister investigated over email sent to Treasury on behalf of bank
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Boris Johnson’s family members?

BORIS Johnson's family spreads from Downing Street to Celebrity Big Brother. With a pair of MPs and two reality stars among them - here's the lowdown on the Johnson clan. Boris' dad Stanley was born in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1940. He is a British politician and was Conservative MEP for...
U.K.The Independent

Why Boris Johnson will out-earn David Cameron when he leaves No 10

The revelation that, despite everything, David Cameron managed to make £7m out of Greensill Capital during his time with the controversial finance group before it went bust has, as they say, raised eyebrows. Most eyebrows were elevated because of the nature of Cameron’s duties, as a sort of glorified telesales rep, because of the way he was cashing in on his time in “public service”, because of the way the company was run, and because, by most people’s standards, such income is beyond their dreams. Boris Johnson’s eyebrows were likely not raised at all, or if they were raised it was because the sums reported are so paltry. Johnson, reportedly, “needs a million quid a year just to get by”, and famously finds living on his prime ministerial and MP’s total salary of £157,352 a year very tough indeed. Again, that puts him in the very top 1 per cent of income taxpayers in the UK and, with some additional income he may receive from book royalties and interests in family properties or savings, he might even cross the £236,000 or so required to put him in the top 0.5 per cent of UK taxpayers.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson warned of ‘trouble’ as Red Wall MPs rage against green agenda

Boris Johnson has been warned of "trouble" ahead as the Government's green agenda exacerbates a growing divide between his Red and Blue Wall MPs. On Wednesday, several of the new Red Wall intake used the party's WhatsApp group to launch a blistering attack on the Government's climate change policies and Mr Johnson's net zero target.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson's big spending gamble could cast the Tories into political oblivion

The free market economist Friedrich Hayek once described the difference between himself and arch-rival John Maynard Keynes as similar to that between the fox and the hedgehog in the Ancient Greek aphorism. The fox – who “knows many things” – crafts clever theories and policies to artificially kickstart an economy. Meanwhile, the hedgehog – “who knows one big thing” – clings modestly to the wisdom that state intervention eventually leads to trouble. It’s intriguing that Hayek saw one of the most significant intellectual rifts in modern economics in these almost quaint terms. Perhaps it’s because he sensed that the split between the men was essentially non-ideological. Both Hayek and Keynes were liberals who believed in freedom. Where their schools of thought differed was on their levels of patience, and arrogance.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

David Cameron ‘made more than £7m’ from Greensill Capital

David Cameron is reported to have made 10 million US dollars (£7.2 million) from Greensill Capital before the company collapsed in March. The former Prime Minister was revealed to have made 4.5 million dollars (£3.25 million) after cashing in shares from the company in 2019, and a salary of roughly one million dollars a year for work as a part-time adviser.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Time running out to make climate promises ‘a reality’ and avoid Cop26 failure, Boris Johnson warned

Time is running out to avoid failure at the crucial climate summit the UK will host in November after a UN report found the world stands at “code red”, Boris Johnson has been told.A senior Conservative warned the prime minister had yet to make his “promises a reality”, while a respected think tank told Mr Johnson he must make the landmark gathering a personal priority to deliver success.As Tory MPs launched a group to fight climate action they claim will cost too much, the environment minister, Zac Goldsmith, appeared to reveal fears of an active campaign to sabotage Cop26...
Energy Industryslashdot.org

Make Coal History Says PM Boris Johnson After UN Climate Report

Coal needs to be consigned to history to limit global warming, says PM Boris Johnson, describing a UN report on climate change as "sobering." He said the world must shift to clean energy and provide finance to help countries at risk from changing climates. The landmark study found it was "unequivocal" that human activity was responsible for global warming.
PoliticsThe Independent

Does it matter if the prime minister and the chancellor don’t get on?

A ccording to a source close to the chancellor of the exchequer, if Boris Johnson “demotes him, he’s only signing his death warrant. There’s nobody else as good as Rishi”. It sounds hubristic because, after all, no politician is indispensable, no chancellor is 100 per cent immune from sacking, and while Rishi Sunak does the job well (within the peculiar bounds of this Brexity, populist government) his popularity ratings among the party activists lag behind their current darling, Liz Truss, who seems a much more willing warrior in the culture war and is who Johnson fancies for the Treasury. So Sunak may be pushing his luck and irritating the prime minister, who likes to get his own way, even with the forces of logic. Johnson has already, effectively, sacked one chancellor for having the temerity to stand up to him (Sajid Javid); but that was during the warm honeymoon of his 2019 general election triumph, and while he may not be strong enough now, you couldn’t rule out gambler Johnson pushing his luck too.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘He’s laughing at lives being destroyed’: Backlash grows at Boris Johnson’s joke about mine closures

Mike Hawkins still remembers the devastation in Whitehaven, Cumbria, when Haig Colliery was closed in 1986.His father John was one of almost 200,000 pit workers who were made redundant as mines across the country were mothballed during the 1980s.“People here had to scratch a living for years,” the 56-year-old councillor and mental health worker said. “Dad was one of the lucky ones because he managed to get work [at Sellafield nuclear power plant] pretty soon after but there were other people who never worked again after that.”Almost four decades on, the hurt in such mining communities – spread across...
AnimalsTelegraph

Minister rounds on Boris Johnson's father after he launches last-ditch bid to save Geronimo

A minister has rounded on the Prime Minister's father after Stanley Johnson personally intervened to save Geronimo the alpaca from being put down. Geronimo, who is six, has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and is set to be euthanised. Helen Macdonald, the alpaca's owner, has recently lost her final appeal at the High Court in London to save her beloved animal but argues the bovine tuberculosis tests have been returning false positives.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: No 10 says ‘no imminent plans’ for reshuffle after Sunak demotion rumours

Downing Street said Boris Johnson had “no imminent plans” to reshuffle his Cabinet after rumours spread over the weekend that the prime minister had threatened to move Rishi Sunak to health secretary.Mr Johnson was warned he risked ending his political career by demoting the chancellor, who is seen as his most likely successor as leader of the Conservatives.An ally of the Mr Sunak told The Telegraph an attempted move would effectively end Mr Johnson's time at the top of politics, saying: “If he demotes him he's only signing his death warrant. There's nobody else as good as Rishi.”Meanwhile, Downing Street defended spending almost £100,000 on two sets of artwork after Labour criticised the decision to make luxury purchases at a time of public sector pay freezes and cuts to welfare spending.Government spends nearly £100,000 on art for Downing StreetBoris Johnson told to ‘stop picking fights and get a grip’ amid Rishi Sunak rowTory donor ‘paid £100,000 for breakfast with Boris Johnson’‘Concentrated power’: 25% of Tory Party’s individual donations come from just 10 people

Comments / 0

Community Policy