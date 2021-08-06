Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Take amazing pictures anywhere with this portable studio on sale

By Cult of Mac Deals
Cult of Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re launching your own ecommerce store, want to showcase small products, or just take amazing photos of food, jewelry and more, it can be tricky to take the right pictures to showcase your work. If you’re trying to take professional-quality photos for a website or portfolio, sometimes even the best natural lighting and your iPhone alone just aren’t going to cut it. This FlashBooth 2.0 Portable Photo Studio is the perfect setup to take high quality images of food, jewelry, gadgets and more.

www.cultofmac.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Ecommerce#Reg#Flashbooth#Usb#Gadget Flow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Electronicsmarthastewart.com

Amazon's Most Popular Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale for $32

No matter how thoroughly you clean your car, some dirt and debris always gets left behind—especially in seat cushions and narrow crevices. To suck up the mess in those hard-to-reach areas, thousands of Amazon shoppers turn to this best-selling car vacuum cleaner. The Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner has more...
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Harman Kardon Studio 6 wireless speaker on sale today only

Buy at Best Buy for $229.99 (save $40) With the start of the college year around the corner, it’s time to break out the music. Your kids will be out of the house, so you’ll have the freedom to blast all of the music they hate. The Harman Kardon Studio...
PhotographyOutside Online

Take Amazing Photos at Night with Your iPhone

Between the night sky, campfire hangs, and all the other stuff that goes on after dark, there are probably lots of things you’ve always wanted to be able to photograph. But figuring out things like aperture sizes, shutter speeds, and exposure times is complicated. Is there a way normal people can take good nighttime photos on their smartphones? Here, Wes Siler solicits the help of professional photographer Stuart Palley to show you how. Stuart has made a name for himself capturing nighttime photos of wildfires across the west. So, if anyone can improve the quality of your photos after sunset, it’s him. Spoiler: you don’t need a fancy camera.
ElectronicsFood & Wine

This Portable Coffee Machine Lets You Make 'Fantastic Smooth Espresso' Anywhere

If you're a big coffee lover, one cup in the morning is probably not enough to get you through the day. But rather than dropping tons of money on coffee while you're out and about, why not invest in a portable espresso maker you can bring anywhere? Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the Wacaco Minispresso GR Portable Espresso Machine for making your favorite coffee drinks anytime, anywhere.
PhotographyAZFamily

How to take better pictures with your phone

The sophistication of today's smartphone camera is mind-boggling, but you need to understand the basics of photography to take the best pictures. Q: I see so many people posting awesome pictures from their smartphones, but mine all seem to come out terrible. Can you help?. A: When it comes to...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

New HomeKit-ready Meross Smart Floor Lamp already on sale

Meross rolled out a new smart LED floor lamp the other day with HomeKit support for $79.99, and it’s already available at a considerable discount. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links to buy items. Meross Smart Floor Lamp: Make...
ElectronicsCult of Mac

MagSafe-compatible JVC Power Bank fuels three devices

Electronics powerhouse JVC jumps on the MagSafe bandwagon this week with an interesting new charger, the Wireless Power Bank. Its design and array of power outputs make it stand out. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use our links to buy items.
Electronicstechbargains.com

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus 1080p Outdoor WiFi Camera $139.99

B&H Photo Video has the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus 1080p Outdoor WiFi Camera for a low $139.99 Free Shipping. Save $39 off the $179 retail price and get a rare discount on this new security camera from Ring. Records 1920x1080 video w/ 140° horizontal field of view. Dual motion-activated...
SoftwareCult of Mac

Make custom fractal-generated animations with Amberlight 2

As beautiful as your art and animation might be, sometimes you just want a complex splash of color that folds in on itself in an infinite, scintillating spiral. Other times you might just want a cool image for a space scene. Regardless of the reason, a program that can help design fractal-generated images, backgrounds, effects, and animations can add a lot to your work, and that’s exactly what Amberlight 2 does.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Save $20 on new Beats Studio Buds with very first discount

Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds just got their very first discount, saving you $20 off the usual price. You can get yours today, complete with active noise cancellation and a water-resistant design, for just $129.95. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when you use...
ElectronicsApple Insider

New Hue lights coming, Ikea's HomeKit purifier, & more on HomeKit Insider

On this week's HomeKit Insider podcast, your hosts discuss the leaked Hue gradient floor lights, Ikea's new HomeKit-enabled air purifier, and the ongoing Apple TV audio issues plaguing users. More unreleased Philips Hue lights have leaked, this time upgraded versions of the Hue Signe floor lights. These lamps sit on...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Wifi Picture Frames

The 'Nixplay Touch Frame' is a new 10.1-inch touch screen picture frame that lets multiple users upload photos from anywhere, at any time. The device looks like a standard analog photo frame and presents a useful tool for families seeking new ways to stay connected. Like other Nixplay models, the...
ComputersCult of Mac

Enhance how you present with LiveWebinar Pro, on sale for over 80% off

The tools we use to work and learn online are improving every day, and one area that is getting some much-needed attention is the platforms we can use for webinars. The software that has been available in the past made it possible for people to meet, work, and share information online, but it didn’t often make that process easier. Webinars have been around for a long time, but only recently is the technology at a point where it is this easy and efficient to host events online. LiveWebinar Pro is an award-winning webinar platform that gives you so much control over every stage of your experience, and right now a lifetime subscription is on sale for $99.99.
PetsCult of Mac

Track pins, identify birds and boost your productivity [Awesome Apps of the Week]

The “Shazam for bird sounds” and a genius way to digitize your pin collection kick off the “Awesome Apps of the Week” series this week. On top of that, a couple of interesting new productivity apps to simplify your calendar, task list, email, and notes. And best of all, they’re all free, so you can’t go wrong with any of them.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Blink Outdoor review

The Blink Outdoor is an easy to use security camera that you can simply set up and forget, thanks to its weatherproof build and very impressive two-year battery life. Powered by AA batteries and bolstered by options for offline storage thanks to the Sync Module 2, it’s an ideal choice for anyone looking to keep an eye on their gardens and other outdoor surroundings.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

The MagSafe Duo Charger is on sale for 20% off

Our mobile devices have become essential for nearly every facet of life, and that means we use them a lot. Though the battery life on most Apple devices is impressive, there’s still a chance you’ll run out of power right when you need your phone or watch most. And when that’s happening, you probably don’t want to fuss with a tangle of cords that take up too much room even when you’re not using them. The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is a wireless charger that can power two of your devices at once, and it’s on sale for $119.99.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Review: The Ultimate DIY Keypad

The best codable keypad on the market, Adafruit’s MacroPad RP2040 is stuffed with features you won’t find elsewhere. There’s a small, but interesting cottage industry in Raspberry Pi-powered macro keypads you can use to add some custom functions to your PC. A few years ago, Pimoroni launched its Keybow, which relies on a Raspberry Pi Zero but you need to wait for it to boot every time you plug it in and you have to program it in Lua. Then, this year, the Pimoroni came out with Pimoroni Keybow RP2040 and the Pico RGB Keypad base, which use the Raspberry RP2040 CPU and work with a variety of programming languages, including CircuitPython. And, given that the Raspberry Pico and other RP2040 boards can double as USB HID devices, there are several tutorials that explain how to build custom keypads using them.
Electronicssonyalpharumors.com

Sony Tidbits…

I TRIED OUT THE SONY A7C – Is it the best VIDEO & TRAVEL Camera?. Full list of todays Gold Box deals at Amazon, BHphoto, eBay, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.fr, Amazon.it, Amazon.es. Tamron 17-70 mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD | Lichtstarkes Zoom im Praxistest (ValueTech). Sony FE 50mm F2.5 | G...
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Wild ‘iPhone 13 Pro’ concept dazzles with dual displays

What if “iPhone 13 Pro” had a second screen on its back that allowed you to see incoming notifications even when it’s face-down? There’s no need to imagine it because one concept designer has done that for you. Check out the two-minute video below that shows off a next-generation Apple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy