Sean's Weather 8/6

KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrier conditions arrive for Friday afternoon as we'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Shower and storm chances return to the area late in the day and into Saturday morning and over the weekend - tracking a couple rounds of thunderstorms. There is also a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) of severe weather on Saturday, which will be something to monitor for the weekend. Not looking at a total washout for the weekend, but some decent rainfall will be possible with thunderstorms moving through. Temperatures will be heating back up as highs return to near 90 on Monday before another chance of storms on Tuesday.

#Severe Weather
Noble County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Noble THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN GUERNSEY SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND NORTHWESTERN NOBLE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for east central Ohio.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Illinois.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 01:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iroquois THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE AND NORTHEASTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Illinois.
AstronomyKIMT

The Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

Every year during July and August, the Earth passes through the debris trail of Comet Swift-Tuttle. The small pieces of debris (meteors) enter the Earth's atmosphere and burn up as they do so, creating the spectacle we know as the Perseid meteor shower. As the Earth passes through the center of that debris trail, that is when we get to the peak of the meteor shower and can see several meteors per hour. The best way to view the meteor shower is to get out of the city and away from the light pollution. With clear skies expected for tonight through Friday morning, you may be able to spot several meteors streaking across the night sky!

