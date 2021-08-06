Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

University of Minnesota vaccine policy faces pushback

By Torey Van Oot
Posted by 
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeCjC_0bJo0ups00

Data: Axios research; Table: Axios Visuals

Nearly a dozen Minnesota colleges are now mandating COVID-19 shots ahead of the fall semester — but the state's largest university isn't one of them.

Driving the news: University of St. Thomas and the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University announced this week that they'll join a growing list of higher education institutions requiring the shots.

  • The University of Minnesota, meanwhile, isn't mandating the vaccines for its 50,000 students and thousands of staff here in the Twin Cities, or at its other four campuses statewide.
  • Neither will the 30-plus schools that make up the Minnesota State system at this time.

Why it matters: Critics of the U's policy say it could put community members and their families at risk, especially given the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant .

  • They want to see a broad requirement with weekly testing or other precautions for those who seek an exemption.
  • "The university is a place where people come from across the state, county and world [and] they mingle together in really close proximity. It's more risky when there's more cases circulating," said Dimitri Drekonja, a U of M professor and infectious disease doctor whose pro-mandate petition had collected 560 signatures as of Wednesday.

What we're hearing: A growing number of students and faculty are frustrated with the university's approach and communication about the decision. With the start of classes just a month away, some faculty concerned about the lack of a mandate are preparing to ramp up efforts to press for reversal.

  • "Public pressure could give the administration cover to alter the present policies," faculty association meeting minutes obtained by Axios read.
  • Other tactics, such as a lawsuit or work stoppage, were also floated, per the minutes, though it appears no plans are imminent.

What they're saying: President Joan Gabel cited the state's relatively high vaccination rates and input from public health experts in a June letter announcing the decision. She and allies have questioned whether a mandate would help, given that community members could still opt out.

  • "...100% vaccination rate is not possible in any situation and the most effective strategy is access and information," she wrote.
  • A spokesperson for the administration declined to comment further, but said that "public health considerations are being continually reviewed, evaluated and discussed regularly."

The big picture: Hundreds of colleges and universities across the country, including several other members of the Big Ten , have instituted vaccine mandates. Though, some are contingent on the shots securing full FDA approval.

  • Some of those that have not, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, announced new incentives and said they're exploring weekly testing requirements for the unvaccinated.

The bottom line: While the U isn't mandating the vaccine, it recently announced a mask mandate in response to Delta's spread. But some say it's not enough.

  • "Everyone is doing more than the university at this point," Drekonja said.

Comments / 0

Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
285
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of St Thomas#The Twin Cities#Minnesota State#Fda#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Miami, FLwlrn.org

Private South Florida University Employees Face Vaccination Requirements

Two private universities in South Florida are requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as the fall semester is set to begin this month. The University of Miami announced in July that employees of its Coral Gables main campus and the university’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science are expected to be fully vaccinated for the 2021-2022 academic year. Sunday marked the deadline for employees of the university to receive their final vaccine doses in advance of the Aug. 23 start or the fall semester.
New Haven County, CTEyewitness News

Yale University reinstitutes face covering policy

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale University has reinstituted their mask mandate. Days after the CDC identified seven Connecticut counties, including New Haven County, as COVID hotspots, Yale University made the call to bring back a mask mandate, requiring masks indoors, as well as outdoors at large gatherings and while waiting for a university shuttle, no matter your vaccination status.
CollegesPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

University of Minnesota reinstates mask mandate

The University of Minnesota is reinstating its indoor mask mandate for all students, staff and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status.Driving the news: U of M president Joan Gabel cited concerns about the Delta variant, which is driving higher transmission rates here in Minnesota and across the nation, in a letter announcing the change that takes effect Tuesday. "Wearing a mask or facial covering indoors has been shown to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and, as we saw as a nation, virtually eliminate other airborne illnesses like the flu," Gabel wrote.The details: The mandate applies to all "campuses, offices, and facilities" statewide, starting Aug. 3. Between the lines: Students living in university housing don't have to wear masks inside their assigned room without guests, but face coverings will be required in shared spaces, such as hallways and bathrooms, and when people besides their roommate are present in their room, a spokesperson told us.Meanwhile, the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system is requiring masks on campuses located in counties seeing elevated levels of community spread, per the Star Tribune.Of note: Neither system is requiring students or staff to get vaccinated, though both are encouraging the shots.
Collegessewaneemessenger.com

Masking Policy Update for the University of the South

Dear Members of the University Community and Visitors to Campus,. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated its recommendations around masking due to the spread of the Delta variant—which is markedly more transmissible than earlier strains of the COVID-19 virus. Now, the CDC recommends that both fully vaccinated...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota joins growing list of states mandating vaccines or tests for state workers

Minnesota on Wednesday joined a growing list of U.S. states mandating COVID-19 vaccines or testing for state employees in an effort to fight the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant. What they're saying: "Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the Delta variant does not derail our economic recovery," Gov. Tim Walz (D) said in a statement announcing the mandate."With this action, we’re joining businesses and colleges across the state who have taken this important step, and I urge other employers to do the same."State agency employees who are not...
Cincinnati, OHspectrumnews1.com

UC announces new facial covering rules, testing policy, vaccine incentive

CINCINNATI — Weeks ahead of the start of its fall semester, the University of Cincinnati announced several new health protocols that aim to slow the spread of COVID-19 around the campus. They include a requirement for facial coverings inside all university buildings. There will also be mandatory testing of unvaccinated...
Minneapolis, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

University of Minnesota shifts, will require COVID shots

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota shifted gears on coronavirus vaccinations on Monday, saying it would begin requiring the shots after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves vaccines. University President Joan Gabel announced the mandate in a letter to students and employees on Monday, joining hundreds of colleges...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Vaccine Policy Updates and Revisions Continue

The University of Minnesota will add the COVID-19 vaccine to its required immunization list once a vaccine is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, University President Joan Gabel announced Monday. The three vaccines publicly available are currently approved through the FDA's emergency use authorization process, but the...
EducationNorwalk Hour

Universities lead vaccine push for young New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Universities and colleges across New Mexico appear to be getting COVID-19 shots to young people at higher rates than the general public. With and without vaccine mandates, leaders colleges and universities say they’re on track to increasing vaccination rates on the state's campuses to levels far higher than their surrounding communities.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

U of M to require students to be vaccinated

The University of Minnesota will require students attending all five of its campuses, including the University of Minnesota Rochester, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 once the shot gets full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected in the coming weeks, according to a letter from University President Joan Gabel.
Michigan StateState News

MSU professors react to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Before Michigan State University’s President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced that all MSU students, faculty and staff would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Professor Scott Imberman wanted nothing more than the petition he helped create to become completely irrelevant. “Nothing would make me happier than to make the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy