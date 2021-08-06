University of Minnesota vaccine policy faces pushback
Nearly a dozen Minnesota colleges are now mandating COVID-19 shots ahead of the fall semester — but the state's largest university isn't one of them.
Driving the news: University of St. Thomas and the College of St. Benedict/St. John's University announced this week that they'll join a growing list of higher education institutions requiring the shots.
- The University of Minnesota, meanwhile, isn't mandating the vaccines for its 50,000 students and thousands of staff here in the Twin Cities, or at its other four campuses statewide.
- Neither will the 30-plus schools that make up the Minnesota State system at this time.
Why it matters: Critics of the U's policy say it could put community members and their families at risk, especially given the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant .
- They want to see a broad requirement with weekly testing or other precautions for those who seek an exemption.
- "The university is a place where people come from across the state, county and world [and] they mingle together in really close proximity. It's more risky when there's more cases circulating," said Dimitri Drekonja, a U of M professor and infectious disease doctor whose pro-mandate petition had collected 560 signatures as of Wednesday.
What we're hearing: A growing number of students and faculty are frustrated with the university's approach and communication about the decision. With the start of classes just a month away, some faculty concerned about the lack of a mandate are preparing to ramp up efforts to press for reversal.
- "Public pressure could give the administration cover to alter the present policies," faculty association meeting minutes obtained by Axios read.
- Other tactics, such as a lawsuit or work stoppage, were also floated, per the minutes, though it appears no plans are imminent.
What they're saying: President Joan Gabel cited the state's relatively high vaccination rates and input from public health experts in a June letter announcing the decision. She and allies have questioned whether a mandate would help, given that community members could still opt out.
- "...100% vaccination rate is not possible in any situation and the most effective strategy is access and information," she wrote.
- A spokesperson for the administration declined to comment further, but said that "public health considerations are being continually reviewed, evaluated and discussed regularly."
The big picture: Hundreds of colleges and universities across the country, including several other members of the Big Ten , have instituted vaccine mandates. Though, some are contingent on the shots securing full FDA approval.
- Some of those that have not, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, announced new incentives and said they're exploring weekly testing requirements for the unvaccinated.
The bottom line: While the U isn't mandating the vaccine, it recently announced a mask mandate in response to Delta's spread. But some say it's not enough.
- "Everyone is doing more than the university at this point," Drekonja said.
