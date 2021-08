One would think that there is nothing we understand better in the world than ourselves. After all, we spend every waking minute with ourselves, we have lived through all of our experiences from the inside and we have collected a tremendous amount of data in the process. Nor is it not just raw data, but rather things that we have certainly reflected upon and analyzed so as to improve ourselves and better order our lives. However this week’s parsha may well give us an indication about how mistaken this might be. The error comes from mistaking familiarity with understanding, and knowledge with wisdom.